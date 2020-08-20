deadmau5 Announces New Merchandise Drop, Shares Teaser of Collection

deadmau5 fans rejoice, because the man himself is dropping a new collection of merchandise soon.

The Grammy Award-nominated electronic producer and DJ took to Twitter today, August 21st, to share a teaser of the merch drop, which will arrive tomorrow. Soundtracked by his single "FALL," the video shows numerous items that will be available for sale, including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, plaid button-ups, and even mau5-branded slides. All of the items can be purchased via deadmau5's mau5hop marketplace.

deadmau5 is hot on the heels of a remarkable drive-in rave in Toronto, where he performed before the city's skyline in a successful, socially distanced event. Take a look inside the concert here.

Check out the announcement below and head over to the official mau5hop tomorrow, August 21st, to secure your threads.

