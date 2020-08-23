deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Kaskade Dropped New Merch This Week

While we can't expect to flaunt our fits at a festival for quite some time, some of dance music's biggest acts have dropped new gear to help spice up our quarantine selfies. Just this week, fans were delighted to see new merch from deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Kaskade.

Dillon Francis enthusiasts will be able to purchase items inspired by Gerald the Piñata. Some of the products included are a coloring book, beach towel, puzzle, a social distancing-friendly face mask, and more. Superfans will also be able to purchase the entire drop as a bundle if interested.

Fans of Kaskade have been treated to new clothing including two tie-dye shirts and a crop top. In addition to the latest releases, his shop contains sticker packs, face masks, hats, and air fresheners, among other items.

deadmau5, on the other hand, dipped into the darkness for a collaboration with Blackcraft Cult. Featuring their trademark demonic imagery, prospective buyers can take home pins, t-shirts, joggers, sweatshirts and more, all displaying a horned skeleton version of the Canadian producer's iconic mau5head.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gxfreD

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

Spotify: spoti.fi/33rYizF

FOLLOW KASKADE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade

Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade

Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk