deadmau5 Drops Exclusive Line of Razer Esports Gaming Mouse Mats

deadmau5 Drops Exclusive Line of Razer Esports Gaming Mouse Mats

A mouse mat with a mau5head.
Author:
Publish date:

deadmau5's latest foray into the gaming merch space is with Razer, one of the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

He's once again teamed up with the renowned esports company to release a line of exclusive esports mouse mats and phone cases, which are available for purchase now. The mat is available in two different mau5head designs, each of which can be customized with your gamer tag.

deadmau5 has long championed Razer's products. Back in 2016, he teamed up with the company for a Razer Music production tutorial, dissecting his fan-favorite track "Imaginary Friends" alongside esteemed audio engineer and longtime collaborator Steve Duda. They joined forces again in October 2020, when deadmau5 performed a virtual set at the inaugural RazerCon.

Fans can buy deadmau5's Large Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat for $24.99 here. Check out deadmau5's announcement below.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp

Related

deadmau5
Lifestyle

deadmau5 Announces New Merchandise Drop, Shares Teaser of Collection

T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and even mau5-branded slides will be available.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman performing on his Cube stage concept.
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Teases New VR Project with Epic Games' Unreal Engine

"A breed of goat."

riot games
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Signs Deal to Be Exclusive Audio Streaming Partner for Global "League of Legends" Esports Events

Spotify and Riot Games are a formidable tandem in the EDM and gaming crossover space.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces 2020 New Year's Drive-In Shows

You can now kiss 2020 goodbye with an electrifying deadmau5 set.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 to Launch mau5trap.tv Streaming Platform with Exclusive Set from TESTPILOT Alias

deadmau5's dark techno alias is emerging from the shadows to launch the platform.

Mat Zo
NEWS

Mat Zo Announces Special In-Game Minecraft Concert

Mat Zo built a custom Minecraft world for his upcoming in-game event.

subpac-1_1600x
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and SUBPAC Team Up for Custom M2 Model

A one-of-a-kind collaboration that will literally send shockwaves down the spines of deadmau5 fans.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces New Year's Eve and 2021 Streaming Events

Those of you who are unable to attend deadmau5's 2020 New Year's drive-in shows are in luck.