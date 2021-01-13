deadmau5 Drops Exclusive Line of Razer Esports Gaming Mouse Mats

deadmau5's latest foray into the gaming merch space is with Razer, one of the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

He's once again teamed up with the renowned esports company to release a line of exclusive esports mouse mats and phone cases, which are available for purchase now. The mat is available in two different mau5head designs, each of which can be customized with your gamer tag.

deadmau5 has long championed Razer's products. Back in 2016, he teamed up with the company for a Razer Music production tutorial, dissecting his fan-favorite track "Imaginary Friends" alongside esteemed audio engineer and longtime collaborator Steve Duda. They joined forces again in October 2020, when deadmau5 performed a virtual set at the inaugural RazerCon.

Fans can buy deadmau5's Large Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat for $24.99 here. Check out deadmau5's announcement below.

