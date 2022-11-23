Skip to main content
deadmau5 Inks First-Ever Liquor Endorsement

deadmau5 Inks First-Ever Liquor Endorsement

"There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes so good," deadmau5 said.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

"There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes so good," deadmau5 said.

deadmau5 has inked a deal with CoCo Vodka, a brand of hard coconut water, for his first-ever liquor endorsement.

Attendees of various deadmau5 concerts will now be able to purchase CoCo Vodka products onsite as a result of the unique partnership, which the brand's co-founder, Mark Convery, called "surreal."

Fans were recently able to taste the new products at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Ampitheatre, where deadmau5 hosted a "mau5hop" pop-up during his headlining "We Are Friends Tour" stop on November 4th and 5th.

"There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes so good," deadmau5 said in a statement shared with EDM.com. "Plus they are an independent Canadian business, so I like to support."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Flume and Toro y Moi "Shooting Stars"
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Flume and Toro y Moi's Insane Cover of Bag Raiders’ "Shooting Stars"

It's quite "The Difference."

By Mikala Lugen
68893421
NEWS

Watch Apple CEO Tim Cook Control Diplo's Cryo Blasts In Vegas

Cook made his way over to XS Nightclub at the Wynn, where he joined Diplo onstage for a rare moment.

By Mikala Lugen
Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
Lifestyle

deadmau5 Inks First-Ever Liquor Endorsement

"There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes so good," deadmau5 said of CoCo Vodka, a brand of hard coconut water.

By Lennon Cihak
Deadmau5 at Escapade Music Festival 2022

deadmau5.

CoCo Vodka was launched in 2019 by Convery and Av Grewal, who developed the brand's two flagship drinks, "The Perfect Escape" and "The Original Hard Coconut Water." Along with five other products, they are now available in 31 U.S. states and six provinces in Canada.

"Partnering with worldwide icon like Joel and the deadmau5 team is surreal," Convery said. "Av and I are huge deadmau5 fans, and we have no doubt all the fans will equally enjoy CoCo Vodka as much as we all enjoy deadmau5's music."

Follow deadmau5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp

Tags
terms:
Deadmau5LiquorCoCo Vodka

Related

deadmau5
Lifestyle

deadmau5 Reveals "Oberhasli" VR Game

Curated by deadmau5 himself, Oberhasli is a virtual reality game that will contain an ever-evolving world of music, environments, and other interactive content for players.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man Could Achieve First Platinum-Selling Song Distributed Exclusively as NFT

With "this is fine" deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man are showing the artist community at large just how powerful NFTs can be in redefining the rules of the creator economy.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Shows Support for Music Industry-Shifting Decentralized Network, MODA DAO

MODA could set the tone for a massive shift in artists' retaining ownership and royalties.

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Zytara Partner to Launch Groundbreaking Digital Banking Experience

Fans will also be able to receive a deadmau5-branded virtual or physical debit card, which can be used at 45 million merchants worldwide.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
EVENTS

New Florida Music Festival Announces Lineup With deadmau5, Marshmello, RL Grime, More

The inaugural Thunder Beats Festival will take place April 22-24, 2022.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
EVENTS

deadmau5 Is Hitting the Road With NERO for "We Are Friends Tour"

BlackGummy, Lupa, No Mana and more will also join deadmau5.

deadmau5 richie hawtin
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Launch PIXELYNX to Bridge the Gap Between Gaming, Digital Collectibles and Virtual Worlds

It’s like buying brands’ merch as collectibles—for a digital version of yourself.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
EVENTS

deadmau5 Is DJing at a "Bohemian Nighttime Pool Party" In Las Vegas

The "Jungle Cat" party will take over FUHU and Aya Dayclub on Thursday, August 11th.