deadmau5 Inks First-Ever Liquor Endorsement

deadmau5 has inked a deal with CoCo Vodka, a brand of hard coconut water, for his first-ever liquor endorsement.

Attendees of various deadmau5 concerts will now be able to purchase CoCo Vodka products onsite as a result of the unique partnership, which the brand's co-founder, Mark Convery, called "surreal."

Fans were recently able to taste the new products at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Ampitheatre, where deadmau5 hosted a "mau5hop" pop-up during his headlining "We Are Friends Tour" stop on November 4th and 5th.

"There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes so good," deadmau5 said in a statement shared with EDM.com. "Plus they are an independent Canadian business, so I like to support."

deadmau5. Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

CoCo Vodka was launched in 2019 by Convery and Av Grewal, who developed the brand's two flagship drinks, "The Perfect Escape" and "The Original Hard Coconut Water." Along with five other products, they are now available in 31 U.S. states and six provinces in Canada.

"Partnering with worldwide icon like Joel and the deadmau5 team is surreal," Convery said. "Av and I are huge deadmau5 fans, and we have no doubt all the fans will equally enjoy CoCo Vodka as much as we all enjoy deadmau5's music."

