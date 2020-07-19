deadmau5 Unveils New Merchandise Collaboration with Mad Dog Jones

deadmau5 has revealed his latest collaboration.

In lieu of a musical team-up, he joined forces with cyberpunk artist Mad Dog Jones for a new line of merch. Fans will be able to purchase a variety of gear, mostly based around the electronic music icon’s love for automobile racing. deadmau5 shared pictures of the new items via Instagram and directed fans to his shop, where they can be purchased.

In addition to standard threads like t-shirts, fans will be able to purchase art prints and even a skateboard deck featuring one of Jones’ iconic cityscapes and a retro racecar flaunting deadmau5‘s logo. The limited supply prints have also been signed by both Jones and deadmau5.

For more information on deadmau5 and Mad Dog Jones’ new merchandise line, you can visit the official mau5hop here.

