deadmau5 and OG Slick Release Limited Edition Capsule Collection

The collaboration is now available on mau5hop, and it's selling fast.
deadmau5 and Los Angeles-based graffiti artist OG Slick have dropped a highly anticipated merch collaboration on the producer's mau5hop.

The collaboration comes in the form "OG Slick x deadmau5" hoodies, long sleeve tees, and two vibrant 24x24 original art prints, one in a rich and bright yellow and the other in a sleek black. Each is printed on 250 GSM Coventry Rag paper and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, which is signed by both deadmau5 and OG Slick.

Each print is hand-numbered, signed, and is limited to a run of 100. Currently, each of the signed prints has completely sold out as of December 18th, in a matter of a few hours. If you were quick enough to grab one of them, you'll be receiving a highly commendable piece of art, but if you missed out, you still have time to pick up any number of other merch options available on the mau5hop storefront.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, OG Slick moved to Los Angeles in 1986 at the age of 19, when he became a defining force in the West Coast's graffiti scene. Slick developed his artistic talents influenced by his childhood fascination with American and Japanese popular culture, and as he got older, he continued to expand his talents. He began working commercially, quickly rising to the forefront of American streetwear and culture. Here he was able to meld all of his techniques and practices into a unified art form, adapting his unique satirical style for a broader audience. 

Get your hands on the exclusive merch collaboration here.

