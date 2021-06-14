deadmau5's Rare 2015 McLaren P1 is Up for Auction

The exotic car is one of only 375 in the world.

It's no secret that deadmau5 is a lover of exotic cars. His Nyan Cat-themed "Purrari" Ferrari 458 Spider was a fan-favorite, even though Ferrari felt differently and ordered a cease and desist to get the meme wrap removed.

After the drama with Ferrari, deadmau5 picked up another dream car, this time from one of the esteemed brand's biggest rivals, McLaren. He already had his sights set on the P1 in 2014:

Seven years and only 3,177 miles later, the self-proclaimed Goat Lord has put the beautiful McLaren P1 up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas event. One of only 375 such vehicles ever produced, deadmau5's 2015 P1 still holds up today as a very impressive high performance hybrid vehicle.

With a mid-mounted twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 engine producing a staggering 903 horsepower, and an electronically-limited top speed of 217 miles per hour, the electric blue super-machine is gearhead's dream. Barrett-Jackson boss Craig Jackson, who got a chance to take the P1 for a spin before it hit the auction block, agrees.

"This is the first P1 I’ve ever driven," he said. "What I loved is that visceral sound of the wastegates when they close."

Bidding has now begun for deadmau5's 2015 McLaren P1. Bids can be placed online here.