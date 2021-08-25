deadmau5 Reveals "Oberhasli" VR Game

Curated by deadmau5 himself, Oberhasli is a virtual reality game that will contain an ever-evolving world of music, environments, and other interactive content for players.

Over a year after teasing a mysterious VR project on Instagram, deadmau5 has unveiled Oberhasli at gamescom's Opening Night.

Curated by deadmau5 himself, Oberhasli is a virtual reality game that will contain a consistently evolving world of music, environments, and other interactive content for players. It will have in-game communication features, such as playing other games, listening to live music performances, socializing, and engaging with artists.

"Creating a world like Oberhasli has been a vision of mine for years now, but I quickly discovered how daunting it can be to create a multiplayer experience as a solo developer," deadmau5 said in a press release. “The amazing thing about Core is that anyone can jump in and create content regardless of experience or resources. We’ve seen virtual concerts in the past, but after making a splash, they fizzle out; there’s no shelf life to them. With Oberhasli, I want to create a permanent mainstay for the artists’ metaverse, regularly updating it over time, switching things up and keeping it cohesive with real-world news and ancillary events."

deadmau5 and Core creators recently collaborated with one another on the former's "When The Summer Dies" music video with Lights. For the video, creators were tasked with developing their best dystopian worlds.

Core

“We’re so happy to be working with deadmau5 again to bring this truly innovative vision of his to life,” added Frederic Descamps, CEO and co-founder of Manticore Games. “We think the Metaverse will be built by thousands of creators, game makers, and artists who can share unique interactive experiences with their audience and generate income from their work. Oberhasli isn’t a sponsored marketing stunt - it’s a persistent home for all things deadmau5 inside of Core.”

Oberhasli will be released on Core on October 14th. deadmau5 and friends will also be performing on release day.

