Devil Walking Introduces Cyberpunk Rave Attire Line

Clothing "From The Future."
Devil Walking is a boutique clothing brand that specializes in attire that is perfect for raves, festivals, cosplay, and Halloween. The brand has just launched "From The Future," a new cyberpunk-themed line that will come in handy now that live events are slowly returning as vaccination rates ramp up.

The intricate "From The Future" collection features a line of two-piece sets, booty shorts, crop tops, leggings, cut-out bodysuits, and catsuits that are out of this world. The high-quality spandex, polyester, and lycra materials are decked out to look like real robots, forming to your body like a second skin. Choose what character you want to be that day, whether it's a Cyber Assassin, Golden Cyborg, Demon Knight, Pink Warrior, or one of the Devil Walking's many other options. 

Devil Walking is a renowned creative team of seven individuals, who produce these one-of-a-kind pieces out of a small studio. Their passion for EDM, festivals, cosplay, and art has inspired them to make clothing for those who are born to stand out and push the boundaries of rave fits. 

