Dillon Francis is Hosting a Madden 21 Charity Tournament Tonight

Dillion Francis is set to kickoff a massive charity Madden 21 tournament tonight. While we won't get to see him pick up the sticks, he will be manning the decks for a special performance at the livestreamed event. Dubbed "The Chunky Million Meals Challenge," the event brings together NFL and Madden pros for a showdown to raise money to deliver 100 million meals to those in need.

Included in the all-star NFL roster is Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles, and James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars, among others. Some of the event will be broadcast on EA Sports' Twitch channel, while the final will be both online and on the NFL Network.

This is Francis' second food-related charity event of the month. Earlier in the week, he teamed up with PIZZASLIME for the sale of a new t-shirt in an effort to collect funds for his favorite restaurant, La Poubelle Bistro, as well as the food insecure and homeless people of Los Angeles.

Dillion Francis' show at "The Chunky Million Meals Challenge" takes place tonight, January 25th, 2021 at 7PM ET (4PM PT). You can learn more about the cause, see the entire list of NFL participants, and tune into the event here.

