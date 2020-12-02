Dimitri Vegas Joins Megan Thee Stallion for New "Mortal Kombat" Capsule Collection

Dimitri Vegas Joins Megan Thee Stallion for New "Mortal Kombat" Capsule Collection

The line from MJB and Everlast brings together fashion, video gaming, sports and music.
Author:
Publish date:

Dimitri Vegas

Marc Jacques Burton, founder of the brand MJB, has created the ultimate team of entertainment influences for his latest collaboration. The British designer partnered with world-renowned boxing brand Everlast for the launch of a new capsule collection in celebration of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. The campaign for the limited edition collection will feature EDM superstar Dimitri Vegas alongside Megan Thee Stallion, MMA fighter Michael Venom Page, and British rapper M24.

The collection includes four variations of MJB's signature masked hoodies emblazoned with Mortal Kombat's iconic characters Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, and Baraka. Of course, the game's famous dragon logo is incorporated into all of the looks. Dimitri Vegas received the honor of designing the Sub-Zero collection and will also be a playable character in the new game. 

Michael Venom Mortal Kombat

Michael Venom Page c/o Ryan Dinham 

M24 Mortal Kombat

M24 c/o Ryan Dinham

To coincide with the apparel launch, MJB has built within Selfridges a 90s retro arcade equipped with old-school Mortal Kombat games, pinball machines, and Everlast punch bags. With global lockdowns still in place, the pop-up will be hosted virtually until the physical venue re-opens.

The capsule collection is live and available for purchase here

FOLLOW DIMITRI VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dimitrivegas
Twitter: twitter.com/dimitrivegas
Instagram: instagram.com/dimitrivegas
Spotify: spoti.fi/31GjmjM

Related

KYGOxKC - HoodieBack
NEWS

Kygo Releases New "Golden Hour" Merch Capsule Collection

Kygo's new merch is inspired by the artwork from his forthcoming album.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at the Garden of Madness NYC event courtesy of Eric Cunningham.
INDUSTRY

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Announce New Gaming, Music, and Lifestyle Agency

The Smash Universe provides management and marketing services to clients in the gaming, tech, and music industries.

Dimitri-Vegas-1
NEWS

Dimitri Vegas to Voice Peter Parker in Dutch Version of New Spider Man Film

Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Dutch version taps Dimitri Vegas for voiceover.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
EVENTS

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s "Garden of Madness" is Coming to New York City

The duo will pair up with Tomorrowland to bring NYC an exclusive one-off show.

Dimitri-Vegas-1
NEWS

Dimitri Vegas To Appear in 'Rise of the Living Dead' Movie

The superstar producer is the first cast announcement for the new movie.

Dimitri Vegas Rambo V: Last Blood
NEWS

Dimitri Vegas has a Role in Sylvester Stallone's Final Rambo Movie

Dimitri Vegas will join Sylvester Stallone for his final portrayal as the legendary action movie character, John Rambo.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at the Garden of Madness NYC event courtesy of Eric Cunningham.
INTERVIEWS

Dimitri Vegas on 2019 DJ Mag #1: "It Actually Caught Us Off Guard this Time" [Interview]

EDM.com caught up with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike about music, their Garden of Madness events, the DJ Mag Top 100 and more.

29vh_WizDMLV--3
MUSIC RELEASES

Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & Wiz Khalifa  Drop Feel-Good Anthem 'When I Grow Up'

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike found a new BFF named Wiz Khalifa