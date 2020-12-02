Dimitri Vegas Joins Megan Thee Stallion for New "Mortal Kombat" Capsule Collection

Marc Jacques Burton, founder of the brand MJB, has created the ultimate team of entertainment influences for his latest collaboration. The British designer partnered with world-renowned boxing brand Everlast for the launch of a new capsule collection in celebration of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. The campaign for the limited edition collection will feature EDM superstar Dimitri Vegas alongside Megan Thee Stallion, MMA fighter Michael Venom Page, and British rapper M24.

The collection includes four variations of MJB's signature masked hoodies emblazoned with Mortal Kombat's iconic characters Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, and Baraka. Of course, the game's famous dragon logo is incorporated into all of the looks. Dimitri Vegas received the honor of designing the Sub-Zero collection and will also be a playable character in the new game.

Michael Venom Page c/o Ryan Dinham

M24 c/o Ryan Dinham

To coincide with the apparel launch, MJB has built within Selfridges a 90s retro arcade equipped with old-school Mortal Kombat games, pinball machines, and Everlast punch bags. With global lockdowns still in place, the pop-up will be hosted virtually until the physical venue re-opens.

The capsule collection is live and available for purchase here.

