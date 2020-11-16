Watch Flume and Diplo Surf With Steve-O at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch

A recent entry in the World Surf League's "One on One" series featured an appearance from two dance music mainstays. Joining professional surfers Koa Smith and Billy Kemper at Kelly Slater's world-famous Surf Ranch were none other than Flume and Diplo.

The two electronic music superstars weren't the only celebrities featured in the outing. The pair were joined by the Academy Award-winning director and professional climber, Jimmy Chin, and one of the madcap members of the Jackass squad, Steve-O.

In a video shared by WSL, you can see the celebrities learn surf tricks from the professionals and talk about their love for the sport. Flume and Diplo have some decent experience and clearly impressed the pros with their progress throughout the day. Check out the video via WSL's website here.

After his trip to the ranch, Diplo took to Instagram to post a picture and a pair of videos from his trip. In one of the clips, he shows off a head laceration he sustained during the session and wrote that he "got rocked."

