Watch Flume and Diplo Surf With Steve-O at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch

Watch Flume and Diplo Surf With Steve-O at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch

The two EDM stars were featured in a celebrity surf outing video hosted by the World Surf League.
Author:
Publish date:

World Surf League

A recent entry in the World Surf League's "One on One" series featured an appearance from two dance music mainstays. Joining professional surfers Koa Smith and Billy Kemper at Kelly Slater's world-famous Surf Ranch were none other than Flume and Diplo.

The two electronic music superstars weren't the only celebrities featured in the outing. The pair were joined by the Academy Award-winning director and professional climber, Jimmy Chin, and one of the madcap members of the Jackass squad, Steve-O

Diplo, Flume, Steve-O and more at the Surf Ranch

In a video shared by WSL, you can see the celebrities learn surf tricks from the professionals and talk about their love for the sport. Flume and Diplo have some decent experience and clearly impressed the pros with their progress throughout the day. Check out the video via WSL's website here.

After his trip to the ranch, Diplo took to Instagram to post a picture and a pair of videos from his trip. In one of the clips, he shows off a head laceration he sustained during the session and wrote that he "got rocked."

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2VJhtRc

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo
Twitter: twitter.com/diplo
Instagram: instagram.com/diplo
Spotify: spoti.fi/30IziCT

Related

pjimage
EVENTS

Watch Flume Perform with Diplo at Ambient Stargazing Concert in California

A one-of-a-kind performance from two electronic music superstars.

FIFA-21-demo
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume, Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, More Featured on "FIFA 21" Soundtrack

The soundtrack for the upcoming sports game has been split into two in honor of the Volta Football game mode.

diplo butt
NEWS

Diplo Gets In On "Perineum Sunning" Trend

The bizarre trend has reached the world of EDM.

diplo flume
NEWS

Diplo and Flume Played an Unconventional Event Called Secular Sabbath

The duo played ambient music at the event in Desert Hot Springs, California.

Screen-Shot-2018-09-04-at-5.28.42-PM
NEWS

Diplo, Skrillex, Zhu & More Heated Up The Playa

Some of our favorite DJs made the trip to Burning Man.

ef0c48162f7b3e66b61b14c287a99c39
Lifestyle

Flume Drops Fresh Capsule Collection With Sydney Fashion Brand Double Rainbouu

Flume's style is as hot as his productions.

Mad Decent Block Party
EVENTS

Diplo Announces Lineup and Location for Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival

Diplo's new two-day festival will also feature paintball, go-karts and the worlds largest bounce house.

Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, and Diplo
NEWS

The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Diplo, and More Nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Some of EDM's biggest stars are in the running to win an iHeartRadio Music Award in 2020.