Diplo Confirmed as Guest Speaker at Student Motivational Leadership Program, "LEAP Week"

Diplo has joined this year's LEAP Week as a motivational guest speaker. The 2020 edition of the long-running series includes a vast lineup of celebrities, artists, and business professionals, who will be addressing high school and college-age students in a virtual setting.

LEAP Week is a motivational summer program that aims to teach students life skills they may not otherwise pick up in a traditional classroom, such as time management, speech writing, mentorship, and interviewing.

Diplo is just one of the guest speakers who will be imparting his wisdom on this year's attendees. The Grammy Award-winning, multi-alias producer and dance music entrepreneur will be joining a lineup that includes Mark Wahlberg, Paula Abdul, Dennis Quaid, Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix, and many more.

Running over the course of the last twelve years, LEAP Week would typically host around 400 students annually on the campus of UCLA. With this year's edition going virtual, however, registration is open to more students now than ever before.

The five-day LEAP Week experience is set to take place July 20th to 24th.

