This "DJ Pee Jug" Doesn't Actually Exist, But It Should

This "DJ Pee Jug" Doesn't Actually Exist, But It Should

The same goes for the DJ Request Stun Stick, which repels unsolicited requests from clubbers so DJs will never again be asked to play "WAP."
Author:
Publish date:

Did you know that when DJs yell "1, 2, 3, jump" into the microphone, what they're really doing is giving themselves a pep talk not to pee their pants?

The DJ Pee Jug is a real product that allows DJs to relieve themselves during those marathon, peak-hour sets where they simply cannot stop playing bangers to take a bathroom break.

Using the DJ Pee Jug and its patented "reservoir tip"—named for its resemblance to the end of a condom—they can now drain the dragon right there on stage via the unit's attachable hose and receptacle. The brilliant minds behind the product, record label Deep Tech Los Angeles, also conceptualized a handy adapter for female DJs so they too can experience the DJ Pee Jug, which they claim is sanitary, leakproof, and easy to clean. Check out the video here.

DTLA_PEE JUG_10.1.2020_FINAL-PP

Another must-have for any DJ looking to level up their game this holiday season is the DJ Request Stun Stick. With the new product, which repels unsolicited requests from clubbers, DJs may never again be asked to play "WAP."

DJs know full well that requests from drunk, annoying people aren't just limited to music selections. If one of these airheads requests a drink, a line of booger sugar, or even a phone charger, simply whip out the DJ Request Stun Stick to introduce a jolt of instant karma. It sounds like a lawsuit waiting to happen, but fear not—the visionaries behind Deep Tech Los Angeles are a step ahead. The unit comes complete with four different shock modes, which are carefully calibrated with "electronic vibe-changing soundwaves" so you can decide which requests are the most egregious and deserve the worst stun.

Deep Tech Los Angeles

These items are not actually for sale, of course, nor do they even exist. However, one of the funniest press releases we've ever received asserted that manufacturers interested in developing the units should get in touch with Deep Tech Los Angeles via their Facebook page.

Related

118991437_1591695171011491_965721571256078377_n
Lifestyle

Win a Pair of Pioneer DJ's New Color-Splashed HDJ-CUE1 DJ Headphones

EDM.com has teamed up with NERVO and Pioneer DJ for a huge giveaway.

bioni samp
Lifestyle

This Beekeeper Is Also a DJ and Music Producer Who Creates EDM Songs with His Hives

Bioni Samp is out to prove that beauty is in the eye of the bee-holder.

Denis Kaznacheev
NEWS

Techno DJ Arrested for Cybercrime and "Dark Web Activities" Pleads Innocence

Denis Kaznacheev was recently arrested for "money laundering and dark web activities."

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at the Garden of Madness NYC event courtesy of Eric Cunningham.
INTERVIEWS

Dimitri Vegas on 2019 DJ Mag #1: "It Actually Caught Us Off Guard this Time" [Interview]

EDM.com caught up with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike about music, their Garden of Madness events, the DJ Mag Top 100 and more.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music Extension

Soundstripe allows users to play music from its library during their Twitch streams without the burden of copyright issues.

DJ Snake
Lifestyle

DJ Snake Launches Collection of "Pardon My French" Soccer Jerseys

Snake is a diehard fan of French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 12.51.36 PM
Lifestyle

Watch ZHU's Sultry Blacklizt DJ Set and Fashion Runway Show

Warehouse rave vibes meets high fashion in ZHU's latest stream.

DJ Archie
FEATURES

Watch This 5-Year-Old DJ Shred House Music Live on Vinyl

While other kids his age are learning how to color inside the lines, DJ Archie is mixing on vinyl.