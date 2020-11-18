DJ Snake and Dua Lipa Featured as Playable Characters on FIFA 21's Latest Update

"One *kick* is all it takes"
EA Sports has a knack for incorporating gamers' love of both soccer and music into their FIFA series. Their latest venture sees some of your favorite artists hitting the virtual field through video game avatars. With the new FIFA 21 update, you can now play as DJ Snake, Dua Lipa, Formula One racing world champion and part-time rapper Lewis Hamilton, and more. 

Dua Lipa is also one of the featured artists on the official FIFA 21 soundtrack, which features The Blessed Madonna's remix of her single "Love Is Religion." Also included is music from Glass Animals and Louis The Child, among others. Conversely, the "Volta Football" soundtrack features Flume and Toro y Moi, Alison Wonderland and QUIX, Idris Elba, Disclosure, Big Gigantic, and more. You can listen to both playlists in their entirety courtesy of EA Sports here and here

The game was officially released in October on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One and will be carried over to PS5 and Xbox XS on December 4th, 2020. It will be free to players who have purchased the game through one of the previous generation consoles. Watch the official gameplay trailer below. 

