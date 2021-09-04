DJ Snake and Luxury Watchmaker Hublot Drop Kaleidoscopic Timepiece Collab

DJ Snake called the lavish "Big Bang" collab with Hublot—of which only 100 units will be made—a "dream come true" since he's worn the brand for over a decade.

After first announcing his ambassadorship nearly three years ago, DJ Snake is dropping a fresh spin on luxury watchmaker Hublot's flagship "Big Bang" model.

The stunning timepiece is emblazoned with a kaleidoscopic splash of colors that has the effect of changing the perception of the hues depending on the level of light and the angle from the viewer's vantage point.

As Forbes notes, the complexity of the process effectively results in no two watches being exactly the same in terms of color scheme, which adds an extra layer of singularity to the product. In total, only 100 units of the watch will be made.

DJ Snake has always projected himself as a man of refined taste, and this luxury product spares no expense when it comes to the details. This is best encapsulated by the product's sapphire dial molded in the shape of a globe, a recurring symbol of the barnstorming DJ's global exploits.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of Hublot, one of the most iconic brands in the world," Snake told The Hollywood Reporter. "You can see pictures of myself like years ago, maybe 10 years ago, when I was not that famous and I was already wearing Hublot back then.”

Fans will have to fork over a pretty penny for this time piece, however. The initial price point of the watch will be $26,200. You can find out more about the partnership here.