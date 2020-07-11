DJ Snake Launches Collection of "Pardon My French" Soccer Jerseys

Grammy Award-nominated electronic producer DJ Snake is launching a new line of soccer jerseys.

A diehard fan of French football club Paris Saint-Germain, Snake is preparing to release his custom jerseys on July 15th 2020. The threads, which he shared with GQ France, will feature designs tailored to his "Pardon My French" collective and brand.

DJ Snake has always been a major soccer fan. He consistently teases new PSG jerseys via Twitter and can be seen wearing them at many of his live shows. He is also going to be featured on the soundtrack of the forthcoming video game Street Power Soccer, which will be available later this summer on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

You can check out photos of DJ Snake's custom "Pardon My French" jerseys below ahead of the collection's impending July 15th release.

