DJ Snake Becomes PUMA Brand Ambassador for Revamped "Mirage Tech" Shoe

DJ Snake Becomes PUMA Brand Ambassador for Revamped "Mirage Tech" Shoe

Dance music's sneakerheads will appreciate the retro-futuristic style of PUMA's brand new version of the Mirage.
Author:
Publish date:

PUMA

PUMA has launched a new strategic partnership with DJ Snake. The renowned "Middle" producer is the German footwear company's newest spokesperson, and together the two will be launching a new and improved version of the PUMA Mirage.

The Mirage was first introduced to the market a remarkable 50 years ago as a track and field-focused shoe. However, it didn't gather much appeal until the 1990s, when it found its stride as a casual jogging shoe.

With its newest instantiation, PUMA is aiming to preserve some of the shoe's storied stylistic origins while adding the flare fit for the modern era. The Mirage Tech sports an eye-grabbing, cyberpunk-like aesthetic layering wavy red accents atop a black and grey color palette. 

21SS_SP_Mirage-Tech_3623

"I am a fan of fashion and sneaker culture, being able to join the PUMA family is an exceptional achievement, and I know my closet will have some great new additions,” said DJ Snake in a press release. "As a sneakerhead I’ve always followed what PUMA releases, featuring some of them in my videos and performances. With this new partnership, I will be supporting the Mirage franchise, bringing a new perspective to one of my favorites silhouettes."

PUMA has recently found substantial inspiration for its designs within the electronic music community, as the company additionally unveiled the Mirage Mox in December. The company says the shoe's multi-colored accents took inspiration from the beaming neon lights characteristic of a dance music show.

Source: PUMA

FOLLOW DJ SNAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsnake.fr
Twitter: twitter.com/djsnake
Instagram: instagram.com/djsnake
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ydtfoq

Related

A black-and-white photo of DJ Snake (real name William Sami Étienne Grigahcine) over a white background.
Lifestyle

DJ Snake to Release Movie Recapping His Momentous Paris La Défense Arena Concert

DJ Snake's life is about to be a movie.

DJ Snake
Lifestyle

DJ Snake Launches Collection of "Pardon My French" Soccer Jerseys

Snake is a diehard fan of French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

DJ Snake
NEWS

DJ Snake Announces New Label Imprint 'Premiere Class'

The label's huge debut release drops tomorrow!

DJ-Snake-x-Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake and Malaa Release Full B2B Set from Hard Summer

DJ Snake and Malaa skipped the main stage in favor of a more intimate Hard Summer set.

DJSnake-Loco2
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake, J Balvin and Tyga Drop "Loco Contigo" on Snake's Birthday

The new triple-threat collaboration has arrived a day early.

5eb1
FEATURES

Five Years Ago Major Lazer, DJ Snake and MØ Released "Lean On"

Yesterday was the five-year anniversary for one of EDM's biggest songs.

DJ Snake Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch DJ Snake and Malaa Throw Down Massive "Secret Room #2" B2B DJ Set

Included in the new half-hour mix is music from the French duo, Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan, Daft Punk, and more.

snek
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake and GASHI are Back on New Single 'Safety'

Long-time collaborator GASHI features DJ Snake on his latest single.