DJ Snake Becomes PUMA Brand Ambassador for Revamped "Mirage Tech" Shoe

PUMA has launched a new strategic partnership with DJ Snake. The renowned "Middle" producer is the German footwear company's newest spokesperson, and together the two will be launching a new and improved version of the PUMA Mirage.

The Mirage was first introduced to the market a remarkable 50 years ago as a track and field-focused shoe. However, it didn't gather much appeal until the 1990s, when it found its stride as a casual jogging shoe.

With its newest instantiation, PUMA is aiming to preserve some of the shoe's storied stylistic origins while adding the flare fit for the modern era. The Mirage Tech sports an eye-grabbing, cyberpunk-like aesthetic layering wavy red accents atop a black and grey color palette.

"I am a fan of fashion and sneaker culture, being able to join the PUMA family is an exceptional achievement, and I know my closet will have some great new additions,” said DJ Snake in a press release. "As a sneakerhead I’ve always followed what PUMA releases, featuring some of them in my videos and performances. With this new partnership, I will be supporting the Mirage franchise, bringing a new perspective to one of my favorites silhouettes."

PUMA has recently found substantial inspiration for its designs within the electronic music community, as the company additionally unveiled the Mirage Mox in December. The company says the shoe's multi-colored accents took inspiration from the beaming neon lights characteristic of a dance music show.

Source: PUMA

