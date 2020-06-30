DJ Snake to Release Movie Recapping His Momentous Paris La Défense Arena Concert

Back on February 22nd, 2020, DJ Snake achieved a career milestone with his biggest performance to date. The multi-platinum producer put on a jaw-dropping show at the landmark Paris La Défense Arena to an audience upwards of 40,000 people. The show now holds the record for the largest single-day electronic dance music event in European history.

Of course DJ Snake had the performance filmed, but this footage isn't just going to be used for any old performance recap. “Le concert au cinéma” will be a full length cinematic experience giving fans from around the world the opportunity to relive that historic night. More than twenty cameras on-site captured the night's events.

Aside from performing his familiar smash hits "Turn Down For What," "Lean On," and "Let Me Love You," DJ Snake didn't hesitate to shake things up during that memorable evening. The French producer's recently released "Trust Nobody" did some serious damage when he dropped the (then unreleased) track on the fired-up crowd as they formed a massive "wall of death" in front of the stage.

DJ Snake's “Le concert au cinéma” premieres on August 27th. Tickets for the film will begin to go on sale July 2nd.

