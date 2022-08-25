Skip to main content
These Moldovan Music Producers Are Teaching Ukrainian Women and Refugees to DJ

The "Make Borș Not War" movement, spearheaded by DJ Borș, ties activism in Chișinău, Moldova to the city's techno underground.

Moldova for Peace

From DJ battles to dance-offs, when it comes to the entertainment industry, a friendly challenge is sometimes the name of the game. And in Chișinău, Moldova, a group of techno artists have decided to switch these classic competitions up a bit. 

Enter... the Borscht-off.

"Make borș not war," the aptly-named DJ Borș wrote on Instagram, noting that the celebratory cooking event would be DJed by the refugees and local women she had taught to spin. Working alongside DJ Ceai de Lalele of Moldova for Peace, the free lessons were launched by Borș this summer, acting as a local synthesis of peace-driven activism and the musical underground. 

"They have already debuted as DJs at events meant to support Ukrainian refugees and uplift the community," she wrote in an email to EDM.com of her trainees. "They've showcased impactful live sets highlighting Ukrainian music along electronic beats, and excitingly occupying space in the ever-so-patriarchal music scene here." 

A Moldovan emigrant based in New York and Mexico City, Borș returned home just one month ago hoping to help with the Ukrainian refugee crisis, she added. 

FOLLOW DJ BORȘ:

Instagram: instagram.com/dj.bors
Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/djborscht

