Here Is a DJing Dog, Courtesy of Defected Records

There is no news story here.
Just a DJing dachshund to put a smile on your face during these ruff times, courtesy of Defected Records.
There is no news story here.
Just a DJing dachshund to put a smile on your face during these ruff times, courtesy of Defected Records.
Sign up for the latest news, exclusive giveaways & more.
Get a feel for what to expect at your favorite festivals this summer.
It most certainly will not be "A Quiet Place."
MÖWE talk about the process behind their music and their new deep/tropical house release "One Love."
This melodic masterpiece is complete with 4 beautiful songs.
The last day of Ultra takes place and is being streamed by the following link.
Slick Willie is yet again making his rounds in the memeosphere.
The impact of COVID-19 can't stop GRiZ from connecting with fans.
"We stand united in the fight against racism."