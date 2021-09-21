September 21, 2021
Don Diablo's Rare Star Wars Collaboration Merch Is Limited to Only 100 Outfits
Publish date:

It may just take the full weight of the force for fans to secure one of these unique 100 boxes.
Author:

Hexagon

Don Diablo has written himself into the Star Wars legacy with the unveiling of an exciting co-branded collaboration with the iconic Lucasfilm franchise.

Diablo revealed that this week StockX will be releasing a small batch of numbered Star Wars-themed outfits, each uniquely emblazoned with memorable moments from the films as well as Diablo's silver hexagon logo. 

It may just take the full weight of the force for fans to secure one of these 100 boxes. Each box contains a jacket and pants dotted with images from Star Wars episodes 4, 5, and 6, the franchise's original trilogy. In the teaser below, Diablo says the original trilogy is his favorite of the entire series and calls the collab an "emotional" opportunity given the cultural impact of the films. 

Diablo also indicates a digital "easter egg" is hidden inside each outfit. Is it another coveted Don Diablo NFT? A QR code to preview some secret unreleased Don Diablo music? Whatever it is, Diablo certainly has fans on edge. 

Luckily, the wait to secure one of these collectible boxes won't be long. Don Diablo's Star Wars-themed collection, dubbed "The Force," drops on StockX this Wednesday, September 22nd.

