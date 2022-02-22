New Experience Uses Trippy Lights and Electronic Music to Induce Hallucinations From Behind Closed Eyelids

Jon Hopkins' music has found another use case in the world of wellness.

The Grammy-nominated electronic music producer, whose recent album Music for Psychedelic Therapy became a framework for guiding people through healing while in an altered state, is once more strategically leading listeners to a state of relaxation.

Dreamachine, a new installation created by award-winning architecture studio Assemble, aims to create a unique visual experience through the use of flickering lights. Visitors enter the "machine" room and lie down with their eyes closed as lights blitz the space in variable patterns. Behind closed eyelids, the lights stimulate the optic nerve, leading to prismatic visuals and colors.

Ambient music from Hopkins is soundtracking the experience, which researchers called "stroboscopically induced visual hallucinations."

The Dreamachine experience is soundtracked by Grammy-nominated electronic music producer Jon Hopkins. Stian Schløsser Møller

"The important thing about these practices is the loss of ego and the beginning of shared experience," Hopkins told The Guardian of Dreamachine, which was developed in collaboration with neuroscientists, philosophers and trance music producers. "These are alternatives to our problem-solving, scientific consciousness of reality."

Renowned events producer Collective Act based Dreamachine on an old invention conceived in the 1950s by Brion Gysin, according to Dezeen. They are studying the idea that flickering lights lead to more frequent production of alpha waves in the brain, which are commonly associated with relaxation.

"Dreamachine is a powerful new kind of immersive experience exploring the limitless potential of the human mind," said Collective Act.

Dreamachine is set to tour as part of the Creativity In The UK festival beginning this spring. Find out more here.

FOLLOW JON HOPKINS:

Facebook: facebook.com/johnhopkinsmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/jon_hopkins

Instagram: instagram.com/mrjohnhopkins

Spotify: spoti.fi/3npBdGa