Vibrate to the Beat of This Drum & Bass Track Sampling the Sounds of a Dildo

This beat f*cks—literally.

Gwen Mamanoleas

If a sex toy company slid into your DMs and asked if you wanted to sample one of their products, what would you do?

What any logical music producer would do: make a beat with it, of course.

That's exactly what Koji Aiken, an electronic music producer and DJ out of Vancouver, did when he ironically agreed to promote a product offered by a local sex toy company, who offered to send "the loudest vibrator" they had available.

Harnessing the mighty power of the "Bendie Power Stud Curvy Vibe," Aiken hit the studio and recorded the dildo's various vibration sounds. He then sampled them to produce a song, the end result of which is a hysterical drum & bass record.

"I wanted to push the boundaries of sound design as well as integrate something that people wouldn’t expect," Aiken tells EDM.com. "Because the music industry is so saturated, it’s forcing creators to think outside the box, and I hope this inspires people to try out something new."

Whether or not Aiken releases the track remains to be seen. In the meantime, check out his video below.

