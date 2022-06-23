EA Sports' F1 2022 Racing Game Features an All-EDM Soundtrack
Electronic music continues its unexpected crossover into the world of Formula 1 racing with EA Sports' upcoming game.
As we saw firsthand at Red Bull Racing's Guest House party at the Miami Grand Prix last month, electronic dance music has slowly become the de facto genre of the high-speed sport. The developers at EA Sports have taken notice and revealed that for the first time ever, this year's F1 video game will feature an all-EDM soundtrack.
Gamers will be able to blaze through racetracks to the sounds of "Fallaway" by RL Grime and Baauer, "Renegade" by Kavinsky and Cautious Clay, "Channel 43" by Wolfgang Gartner and deadmau5, and "Carry Us" by LP Giobbi and Kaleena Zanders, among many others.
The complete list of F1 22 tracks can be found in the Spotify playlist below, courtesy of EA Sports.
EA Sports' F1 22 has the green light to release on June 28th, 2022 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X/One and PC. You can learn more about the game here.