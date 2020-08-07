WHIPPED CREAM, Glass Animals, More Featured on "EA Sports UFC 4" Video Game Soundtrack

Iconic video game developer EA Sports has announced the soundtrack to UFC 4, the highly anticipated fourth installation of its beloved MMA video game series.

While most of the soundtrack is rooted in hip-hop, the electronic music genre is also represented well. Featured on the soundtrack is WHIPPED CREAM's Lil Keed-assisted single "I Do the Most" and Glass Animals' "Tokyo Drifting," which features Denzel Curry.

Additional notable artists featured on the soundtrack include Eminem, Labrinth, Wiz Khalifa, Run the Jewels, and Machine Gun Kelly, J. Cole, among many others.

To coincide with the expansive soundtrack, EA Sports also released its list of top MMA fighters, with Amanda Nunes, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Valentina Shevchenko, and Henry Cejudo rounding out the top five spots.

The UFC 4 "Play First" trial was made available today, August 7th, 2020. Sign up for EA Access to get a 10-hour trial before the game's official release next week here. You can listen to the soundtrack in full below.