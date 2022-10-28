Celebrate Halloween 2022 With EDM.com's Haunting Playlist
Halloween falls on a Monday this year, which means most of the spooky festivities will go take place this weekend. So we’ve hunted down the best deep, dark and eerie bass out there to ensure Halloween 2022 won't go down without a proper throwdown.
Whether you’re dressing up to rage in a hollowed out concert hall or staying back to party in your home's shadows, we’ve got the perfect playlist of spine-chilling dubstep, dark experimental bass, haunting trance and all the ghoulish wubs any creature of the night could want.
Conjuring music from Zeds Dead, Rezz, Ivy Lab, Mersiv, PEEKABOO, Caspa, SLANDER and more, our curated Halloween 2022 playlist is eerie bangers galore. Check it out below.
