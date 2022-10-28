Skip to main content
Celebrate Halloween 2022 With EDM.com's Haunting Playlist

Celebrate Halloween 2022 With EDM.com's Haunting Playlist

Our curated Halloween 2022 playlist is eerie bangers galore.

Danny Lincoln

Our curated Halloween 2022 playlist is eerie bangers galore.

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, which means most of the spooky festivities will go take place this weekend. So we’ve hunted down the best deep, dark and eerie bass out there to ensure Halloween 2022 won't go down without a proper throwdown.

Whether you’re dressing up to rage in a hollowed out concert hall or staying back to party in your home's shadows, we’ve got the perfect playlist of spine-chilling dubstep, dark experimental bass, haunting trance and all the ghoulish wubs any creature of the night could want.

Conjuring music from Zeds Dead, Rezz, Ivy Lab, Mersiv, PEEKABOO, Caspa, SLANDER and more, our curated Halloween 2022 playlist is eerie bangers galore. Check it out below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

william black cinema kid
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and Cinema Kid Join Forces for Uplifting Track, "You're Not Alone"

The EDM.com Class of 2021 star is back with an optimistic dance anthem.

By Mikala Lugen
firefly music festival
EVENTS

Firefly Music Festival Organizers Announce 2023 Cancellation

After celebrating its 10th anniversary last month, the famed Delaware festival won’t return in 2023 in order to "take a year to recharge."

By Mikala Lugen
griz
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Taps ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier for New Dubstep Anthem, "Skydive"

GRiZ also shared the official aftermovie for his inaugural Triple Rainbow event.

By Mikala Lugen

Related

Marijuana Flag
Lifestyle

Celebrate 4/20 With EDM.com's Cannabis-Inspired Playlist

Ease into your day with our curated playlist perfect for your Mary Jane-related celebrations.

264465250_1594980944182434_7728228065666185360_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2021: Songs

Eric Sharp
Lifestyle

Celebrate World Meditation Day with Eric Sharp's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist

Following the success of his "Emergence" EP, the Los Angeles-based artist has created a playlist to deliver serenity to its listeners.

Dreamstate SoCal 2021_brphotoco_21
MUSIC RELEASES

Here's a Playlist of Over 2,000 EDM Songs Released In 2021

As we begin our ascent of the new year, here is a playlist to recap much of the EDM music released in 2021.

escape_2018_as_key_art_1080x1080_r03
NEWS

Escape Announces Its Haunting Return This Halloween

Escape to Southern California's largest Halloween music festival!

cdn.uc.assets.prezly-1
EVENTS

Desert Hearts Announces Haunted Hearts Los Angeles on Halloween 2018

Gonna be one killer show!

workout gym
Lifestyle

PureGym Analyzes Workout and Gym Playlists to Identify Top 50 Workout Tracks

There's a reason why gym-goers are taking the task of curating a workout playlist seriously.

herobust
MUSIC RELEASES

Herobust Makes Another Banger Called WTF In Debut Of Worldwide Tour

Herobust as a unique approach with producing bass music in the modern electronic music world. Proving this statement, he just released a new banger called WTF right on time for his worldwide tour.