Electric Family Launches Online Superstore

Leading apparel brand Electric Family has long remained the foremost designer and merchandise collaborator in the EDM game. Now, Electric Family has launched its brand new online Superstore to serve up all of your EDM favorites in one place.

The new Superstore offers official merchandise from artists, record labels, music festivals, and more in a one-stop shop that keeps fans and the environment in mind. Users can save money on shipping by combining all of their favorites into one biodegradable package.

Many of the products offered on the Electric Family online store also benefit causes like ocean conservancy and education, ensuring fans can feel good about their purchases, and look great in their new merch.

Check out everything the Electric Family Superstore has to offer here.