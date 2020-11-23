Electric Family Announces Giant Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Electric Family Announces Giant Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

New limited edition merch includes collabs with Adventure Club and Liquid Stranger, among others.
Author:
Publish date:

Considering the state of the world right now, discounted gifts are more appreciated than ever as we prepare to shop for the weirdest holiday season of our lives.

Thankfully, Electric Family's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are a saving grace for those shopping for the dance music fans on their list. Starting today, Electric Family will offer free shipping on all orders in the USA, sales on fan-favorite merchandise, and new product bundles.

In addition to the discounts, on Wednesday, they will be debuting limited edition artist collaborations. Included in the merch drop is new gear for fans of Adventure Club, Monxx, Liquid Stranger, Anjunabeats, Grave Gang, and many more.

Electric Family's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 deals are now live. You can access the sales and pick up some of the limited edition merch on their website here, and check out a few of the threads below.

Electric Family Black Friday/Cyber Monday
Electric Family Black Friday/Cyber Monday
Electric Family Black Friday/Cyber Monday
Electric Family Black Friday/Cyber Monday
Electric Family Black Friday/Cyber Monday

FOLLOW ELECTRIC FAMILY:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricFam
Twitter: twitter.com/ElectricFamily
Instagram: instagram.com/electricfamily

Related

ElectricFamily
Lifestyle

We've Got the Details on Electric Family's Top Secret Artist Collabs Dropping on Black Friday

With new items, exclusive artist collabs, and Black Friday deals, you're gonna want to have your wallet at the ready.

EDC Las Vegas (Rukes.com)
EVENTS

Electric Family Hosts Massive Las Vegas Pop-Up Experience Leading up to EDC

Don't miss the Electric Family Las Vegas Pop-Up for limited artist merchandise and meet and greets with Above & Beyond, Adventure Club, Virtual Riot and more!

117293411_677618399774248_6753986293411273494_n
Lifestyle

Electric Family Launches Online Superstore

The new Electric Family superstore is a one-stop shop for all your favorite EDM merch.

bigstock-DJ-Santa-Claus-mixing-up-some-39865849-800x465
Lifestyle

5 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Spots for EDM Fans in 2018

We curated a list of 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday gift shopping spots.

Electric Family - Black Friday Exclusives
GEAR + TECH

The Top 5 Black Friday Deals for Your Favorite Music Lover

Don't miss out on these incredible Black Friday sales designed specifically for music lovers.

Electric Family Artist Meet & Greets - Founders Steve Brudzewski & Andrew Nilon Pose with Above & Beyond
Lifestyle

Electric Family Launches New Sunglass Line, Kicks into High Gear for Festival Season

Following a wildly successful pop-up shop and artist meet and greets at Palms Las Vegas for EDC Week, Electric Family drops multiple new product lines and ramps up for the 2019 festival season.

download-2
INTERVIEWS

Electric Family: Where Are They Now & Where Are They Going? [Interview]

Kehlani has become the newest member of Electric Family and here's why.

Electric Family x Mitis - "Life Of Sin" Merchandise Collaboration on "All Access" Video Series
FEATURES

Go Behind The Scenes With Electric Family's "All Access" Video Series

Electric Family gets the VIP treatment with MitiS on the debut episode of "All Access"