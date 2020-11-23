Electric Family Announces Giant Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Considering the state of the world right now, discounted gifts are more appreciated than ever as we prepare to shop for the weirdest holiday season of our lives.

Thankfully, Electric Family's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are a saving grace for those shopping for the dance music fans on their list. Starting today, Electric Family will offer free shipping on all orders in the USA, sales on fan-favorite merchandise, and new product bundles.

In addition to the discounts, on Wednesday, they will be debuting limited edition artist collaborations. Included in the merch drop is new gear for fans of Adventure Club, Monxx, Liquid Stranger, Anjunabeats, Grave Gang, and many more.

Electric Family's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 deals are now live. You can access the sales and pick up some of the limited edition merch on their website here, and check out a few of the threads below.

FOLLOW ELECTRIC FAMILY:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricFam

Twitter: twitter.com/ElectricFamily

Instagram: instagram.com/electricfamily