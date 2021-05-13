Years on the Road Led to This Electronic Artist's 1,000 Mile Bike Tour to Save the Environment

Years on the Road Led to This Electronic Artist's 1,000 Mile Bike Tour to Save the Environment

Manu Delago

Grammy-nominated music producer Manu Delago is on a mission for Mother Earth.

After years on the road performing at venues across the globe via air and bus, the reality of Delago's carbon footprint began to weigh on him. He made it his goal to give back to environment and to aid in sustainability efforts by developing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional concert tours. Enter, the ReCycling Tour.

Delago and his crew have embarked on a 1,000-mile bike ride through Austria—with stops in Germany and Italy—all while performing mobile concerts along the way, trekking with their musical instruments and equipment. If that wasn't impressive enough, the six-member crew generate electricity using solar panels as they bike.

Fans and concert-goers are doing their part as well, providing homemade food for Delago and his bandmates. There is a no single-use plastic policy for all of their shows and encouragement for those who attend to also cycle or walk to the venue. 

Along with the noble tour, Delago has released a new single of the same name. "ReCycling" is a playful track, featuring vocoded vocal chops and mechanical sound bytes alongside samples of bike spokes and brakes. He weaves these elements in between trombone and handpan rhythms, which balance the organic sounds. 

You can stream "ReCycling" below and learn more about the tour here

Photo by Sebastian Ervi
