EDM Artists Share Reactions to Cyberpunk 2077

Video game developer CD Projekt finally released the wolves earlier this week when the company unveiled Cyberpunk 2077. After toiling through years of production and experiencing many delays, the hotly anticipated and polarizing game has sunk its teeth into the gaming community and hasn't let go.

One of the most ballyhooed video games in recent memory, Cyberpunk 2077 has also been a hit in the EDM community. Since its release, many DJs and producers have taken to social media to comment on the title's gameplay, bugs, and the existence of cybernetic—*ahem*—genitalia.

Check out reactions from Getter, Kill The Noise, Hotel Garuda, and more below.