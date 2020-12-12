EDM Artists Share Reactions to Cyberpunk 2077

Many have commented on the existence of cybernetic—*ahem*—genitalia.
CD Projekt Red

Video game developer CD Projekt finally released the wolves earlier this week when the company unveiled Cyberpunk 2077. After toiling through years of production and experiencing many delays, the hotly anticipated and polarizing game has sunk its teeth into the gaming community and hasn't let go.

One of the most ballyhooed video games in recent memory, Cyberpunk 2077 has also been a hit in the EDM community. Since its release, many DJs and producers have taken to social media to comment on the title's gameplay, bugs, and the existence of cybernetic—*ahem*—genitalia.

Check out reactions from Getter, Kill The Noise, Hotel Garuda, and more below.

Cyberpunk 2077
MUSIC RELEASES

Tracklist and Release Date for Cyberpunk 2077's Soundtrack Announced

The upcoming soundtrack is set to feature music from Grimes, SOPHIE, Nina Kraviz, Run The Jewels, and more.

nina kraviz cyberpunk 2077
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Nina Kraviz Drop Exclusive Tracks from Cyberpunk 2077 in Hypnotic DJ Set

Kraviz is also an in-game player, a badass "ripperdoc" who goes by the name of Bara Nova.

Grimes and Keanu Reeves' character from Cyberpunk 2077
NEWS

Grimes Leaks Info on Cyberpunk 2077 During Livestream

Grimes shared information on her character in Cyberpunk 2077 during a recent livestream.

MIDNIGHT2077
MUSIC RELEASES

Trap Nation and Lowly Release Cyberpunk 2077 Inspired Compilation

The compilation features 17 tracks from various rising talents.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077
NEWS

A$AP Rocky, Grimes, Nina Kraviz, and More to be Included in Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 unveiled their star-studded soundtrack during The Game Awards 2019.

108195523_3491566540864365_7962520928371805343_o
NEWS

KARRA Shines Light on Importance of Vocalists in EDM Following Toxic Livestream Comments

Many in the EDM community have come to Karra's defense following disrespectful comments from viewers during a streamed performance.

diplo grammys
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate Black Artists in EDM with Diplo's New "Electronic Music: Black to the Future" Playlist

The playlists features TroyBoi, G-Buck, Channel Tres, and many more.

4Nov_Amapiano_Supplied-1-1920x1280
Lifestyle

This South African Style of EDM is Taking TikTok by Storm

Amapiano music is lighting up TikTok with its unique fusion of deep house and jazz.