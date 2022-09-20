A Group of Philanthropic Music Pros Are Cycling Over 300 Miles to the Amsterdam Dance Event

Bicycles can be vehicles for change when the right people are the engines powering them.

That virtue isn't lost on avid cyclist Jamie Kemp, whose attendance at this year's Amsterdam Dance Event will be a byproduct of sweat and stamina.

Kemp is the Director of Sales at Toolroom Records, an influential record label helmed by house music luminary Mark Knight. Alongside over 30 others, he's set to cycle 500 kilometers —roughly 310 miles—from London to ADE, the world's preeminent electronic music summit.

The philanthropic expedition is set for October 16-19. Kemp and his contemporaries are fundraising for Bridges for Music, a nonprofit that operates a number of schools offering holistic music programs for at-risk youth.

"The simple act of helping others is something that inspires me and over the years I have been involved in a number of charity fundraisers—this one however being so related to my day-to-day work was something I really connected with," Kemp tells EDM.com. "Music plays such an important part in our lives, improving quality of life, mood, triggering memories and emotions and the thought that others just don’t get to experience that is a gutting idea."

Jamie Kemp, Director of Sales at Toolroom Records, is altruistically cycling over 300 miles to ADE 2022. Jamie Kemp

"Being able to suffer for four days and raise some money to enable others to be able to create music, use their imagination and potentially change their own lives is magical," Kemp continued, "and a big shout out to the whole Bridges for Music cycle team this year for dedicating time, money and emotions in getting this done."

A portion of the funds raised from the cycling initiative will also benefit Ukrainian charities in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Find out more about Kemp's fundraiser and donate here.