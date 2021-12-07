The Ultimate Electronic Music Fan’s Euro Trip Guide

Many in North America look to cities like Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York as meccas of entertainment. Yet, stories of the nightlife scene in Europe have long permeated bathroom line conversations and after-party dance floors across America.

Some diehard ravers and dance music fanatics will stop at nothing to find the best nightlife experiences the world has to offer. If this sounds like you, look no further. In this guide, we provide a definitive list of which cities to visit, where to stay, and our picks of two must-visit clubs.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is one of the most popular European destinations for young people looking to party. On the weekends, most bars stay open until 3AM while dance clubs remain open all night. When you're ready to sleep, we recommend staying at St Christophers at The Winston, conveniently located in the heart of the city.

Below are the top two places to party in Amsterdam.

Gashouder

Located in northwest Amsterdam's Westergasfabriek gasworks complex, Gashouder is an exceptional venue and event space housed in an old industrial building. With a capacity of 3,500, it hosts large-scale club nights. It's a dome shape, massive disco ball and pyrotechnics production and interchangeable stage have made it the home of some of Europes most spellbinding shows.

Gashouder Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Club NYX

This three-level, four-room nightclub is one of the most mysterious and unique venues in Amsterdam. The only thing more fascinating than the music at NYX is its layout, with a large rectangular main room, a room with a stripper pole on the second floor, a bathroom hall where a DJ spins in front of a communal sink, and a fourth room known for its intimate space.

Club NYX Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Club NYX Club NYX

Barcelona

Barcelona is considered one of the world's best party cities because it boasts an eclectic party scene. With late-night beach clubs, sexy boat parties, and regular street fiestas and music festivals, there is a lot going on here.

The St Christophers Inn has an award-winning Barcelona hostel located right in the heart of the city, at the top end of the famous Las Ramblas. We recommend Razzmatazz and Sal Apolo to party in Barcelona.

Razzmatazz

This nightclub and concert hall is five clubs in one: an indie rock club located downstairs, techno at two rooms upstairs, and two more relaxed spaces for pop, electro, and disco music. Razzmatazz is located in the Poblenou neighborhood in Barcelona and it's one of the city's biggest, with a capacity of over 2,000 people in its main hall.

Razzmatazz

Sala Apolo

This is one of the oldest dance halls in Europe, hosting an endless list of musical talents. Sala Apolo is a split-level concert venue with two bars, weekly DJ parties, musical performances situated in a mythical theatre.

Berlin

Home to one of the most exclusive and intense clubbing scenes in Europe, Berlin is a must-see city for any international party animal. Check out our top two places to party below. The St Christophers Inn also has hostels in Berlin, with the Alexanderplatz location being the perfect base for an epic night out in Berlin.

Club der Visionaere

This is a rustic and understated spot between Kreuzberg and Treptower Park, situated along a canal in a small brick building, with offices upstairs and a dance floor downstairs. In a way, it's more of a bar or after-hours venue than a nightclub.

The dance floor holds fewer than 50 people and the sound system, though clear, is a bit quiet. Most attendees spend their time standing on the wooden deck outside or sitting beneath the weeping willow that hangs over part of the club. Most of the venue is down by the canal, but there's also a second space up at street level where a pizzeria is open most nights in the summer.

Berghain

This world-renowned nightclub is known as the church of techno. Famous for being open all weekend long, it features the best underground techno the world can offer and represents a hedonist's dream. From Friday night through Monday morning, partygoers will dance from sundown until sunrise all weekend long.

Berghain

Ibiza

This iconic Spanish island is prevalently viewed as the clubbing capital of the world. With 10 of the world's most renowned beach venues and nightclubs, it's hard to pick just two. We recommend you stay at the eclectic, 80s-themed Wiki-Woo-Hotel situated on the Sunset West Coast of Ibiza, a short walk away from the famous O Beach Club.

Amnesia

With a 5,000-person capacity, Amnesia is a top spot to visit. Here you will experience a party like never before. Arguably the quintessential Ibiza clubbing experience, Amnesia has two massive rooms: the Club Room; a dark, cavernous cauldron, and the Terrace; an expansive arena with a glass roof that floods with light when the sun rises.

c/o Press

Ushuaïa

The Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel is made up of two separate buildings. The Ushuaia Club houses the bedrooms and hosts the hotel's famous parties. Guests enjoy free entrance to live DJ performances hosted by the hotel on its epic rooftop pool club.

Avicii performs at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2014. Lim Ashley/Wikimedia Commons

London

London’s nightlife offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for local pubs or high-end superclubs, you can be sure you’ll find it in London. And with so many places staying open all night, the party doesn’t have to end until the sun comes up.

When you are ready to sleep, check into the unique St Christophers Inn - London Bridge Village location, which has Japanese-inspired capsule beds kitted out with USB ports, mood lighting, and curtains for ultimate privacy. They also have dorm rooms and private rooms to choose from, too.

Village Underground

This venue is a creative cultural hub housed in four revamped tube carriages, two shipping containers, and a warehouse. It holds about 700 people for concerts and club nights. As its name implies, it's one of the go-to spots in London to experience the city's lively underground music scene.

Ministry of Sound

Celebrating three decades of dance, the Ministry of Sound first opened its doors way back in September 1991. Inspired by New York’s cavernous house music clubs, it was the first nightclub dedicated to house music in the area and the world’s first with a room built purely for exceptional sound quality. This legendary venue boasts three rooms, with the main room—called the Box—featuring a sound system that lines the entire room, ensuring consistent sound no matter where you're standing.

Ministry of Sound Group Limited/Wikimedia Commons

Paris

Paris' nightlife may fly under the radar when compared to hotspots like Barcelona and Berlin, but don't underestimate the party potential. The Paris nightlife scene is thriving.

Paris promises unique nightclubs, cabarets, and all-night parties. Bars are always free, but nightclubs usually charge. The St Christophers Inn hostel has another multi-award-winning hostel, The Gare Du Nord, conveniently located right across from the international Eurostar train station of the same name.

L'Arc

This is an upscale nightlife venue with edgy interiors and a champagne menu, plus a roof garden with city views where celebrity sightings are commonplace. The club also features major headlining artists and the local elite come out to play frequently.

L'Arc Paris 9 Gallery 9 Images

La Parisienne

This is Paris' best-kept secret and a must if you're in the city during the week. La Parisienne is only open Tuesdays and it features a mix of hip-hop and electronic music and a burlesque show at 1AM and 3AM in an intimate basement nightclub. Plus, its an Industry night, when local DJs, artists and Paris' nightlife staff come out to party.

La Parisienne Paris 3 Gallery 3 Images

Check out St Christopher's Inn on Instagram to enter their monthly three-night stay giveaway in one of these legendary European party cities.

FOLLOW ST CHRISTOPHER INN:

Website: st-christophers.co.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/stchostels

Twitter: twitter.com/stchostels

Instagram: instagram.com/stchostels