Skip to main content
Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" Song Featured In New Tesla Ad

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" Song Featured In New Tesla Ad

Tesla is rinsing out Musk's 2020 single in a commercial featuring synchronizing Tesla models.

Austin Ramsey

Tesla is rinsing out Musk's 2020 single in a commercial featuring synchronizing Tesla models.

When it comes to CEOs who also soundtrack their company's commercial advertisements, Elon Musk is one of one. 

In a new video posted to Tesla's Instagram, the world's preeminent electric vehicle maker featured "Don't Doubt ur Vibe," a house track produced in 2020 by Musk himself. The song soundtracks a synchronized "dance" of sorts between various forms of Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The coordinated effort showcases the vehicles shuffling through various light patterns and fanning their trunk lids in succession as polychromatic lyrics illuminate the walls of the warehouse-style set.

The advertisement doesn't necessarily appear to be spotlighting any new feature releases in particular, though there is some speculation that Tesla may be teasing the release of automatic matrix headlights in some of their models. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly gearing up to add several new models to their product line in 2023, including the Cybertruck, Roadster and the Tesla Semi.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

elon musk
Lifestyle

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" Song Featured In New Tesla Ad: Watch

Tesla is rinsing out Musk's 2020 single in a commercial featuring synchronizing Tesla models.

By Cameron Sunkel
299259775_5371779332909866_7790485516651572587_n
EVENTS

Watch Hardwell's One and Only Performance From Ibiza In 2022

Hardwell delivered the hits as the era of "REBELS NEVER DIE" heats up.

By Cameron Sunkel
general
EVENTS

A "Snow Rave" In Sub-Zero Temperatures Is Coming to Singapore

Ravers may need a wardrobe refresher before attending Singapore's "Snow Rave."

By Cameron Sunkel

Regardless, the warehouse aesthetic continues to suit the auto giant well. Earlier this year, Tesla opened their Texas gigafactory in style as over 15,000 attended the opening festivities, which included a celebratory rave.

Related

245090244_414225826912758_5334500568549753837_n
NEWS

Elon Musk Hosts First "Rave Cave" Event at Tesla Gigafactory: Watch

Tesla turned their factory's grand opening into a public spectacle.

Elon Musk producer pose
NEWS

Elon Musk Changes Twitter Handle to E "D" M, Shares Song "Don't Doubt ur Vibe"

Elon Musk likes to keep people guessing.

sven vath
EVENTS

Sven Väth Performs DJ Set at Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory In Berlin

Väth's performance marks the second electronic music show to take place at the Tesla Gigafactory.

1151605a-4bba-4ecd-aac9-1742df02732a-0x0-KJC_5055-1
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.

Elon Musk producer pose
NEWS

SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk Will Now Be Known as "Technoking of Tesla"

The company's CFO also now has a new title, "Master of Coin."

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 10.21.49 AM
EVENTS

Elon Musk Opens Tesla's Texas Gigafactory With EDM-Fueled "Cyber Rodeo" Event

Approximately 15,000 people attended the event, which opened with a rave-like spectacle complete with a coordinated live drone show.

Elon Musk
NEWS

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" Breaks Top 10 on SoundCloud Charts

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" makes a strong case for, well, not doubting your vibe.

Elon Musk Neuralink
FEATURES

5 Lessons From Elon Musk the Music Industry Should Follow

"Don't doubt ur vibe" on these lessons from tech visionary Elon Musk.