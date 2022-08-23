Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" Song Featured In New Tesla Ad: Watch

When it comes to CEOs who also soundtrack their company's commercial advertisements, Elon Musk is one of one.

In a new video posted to Tesla's Instagram, the world's preeminent electric vehicle maker featured "Don't Doubt ur Vibe," a house track produced in 2020 by Musk himself. The song soundtracks a synchronized "dance" of sorts between various forms of Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The coordinated effort showcases the vehicles shuffling through various light patterns and fanning their trunk lids in succession as polychromatic lyrics illuminate the walls of the warehouse-style set.

The advertisement doesn't necessarily appear to be spotlighting any new feature releases in particular, though there is some speculation that Tesla may be teasing the release of automatic matrix headlights in some of their models. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly gearing up to add several new models to their product line in 2023, including the Cybertruck, Roadster and the Tesla Semi.

Regardless, the warehouse aesthetic continues to suit the auto giant well. Earlier this year, Tesla opened their Texas gigafactory in style as over 15,000 attended the opening festivities, which included a celebratory rave.