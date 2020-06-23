Eluize to Offer Free Coaching Sessions to Womxn, Non-Binary, and Trans People In Music

Berlin-based house and techno producer Eluize has announced she will be offering free coaching services to womxn, non-binary, and trans people on a variety of creative and professional topics within the music industry.

Eluize, who launched her Night Tide imprint as a medium for amplifying music produced by womxn, is expanding the services of the outlet to include professional coaching services so as to continue empowering the new, diverse voices of the future.

Eluize's experience in an array of functional areas has shaped her into an expert advisor on music production, performance, label management, work-life balance, and more. Outside of her performance background, Eluize's professional résumé additionally includes roles as an A&R representative, radio producer, and event promoter.

Many would argue one can't put a price tag on the invaluable opportunity to work with a mentor. Fortunately, while Eluize has a paid coaching service available on her Patreon, this particular opportunity is for consideration to receive three months of coaching for free. Womxn, non-binary, and trans people interested in the opportunity can check out the application for more information.

The deadline to apply for Eluize's coaching sessions is June 24th, 2020, with coaching sessions subsequently beginning in July.

H/T: Mixmag

