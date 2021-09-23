Eric Prydz Lists Stunning Los Angeles Mansion at a Balmy $5.9 Million

Famed Swedish DJ and producer Eric Prydz is selling his beautiful Los Angeles mansion for a cool $5.9 million.

Prydz recently finalized his divorce, which allowed him to retain ownership of the art, his business, and the home, among other things, according to Dirt. He has lived in the house since 2013 after he purchased the lavish mansion from Styx frontman and guitarist Tommy Shaw for $5.3 million.

Located just below the famous Hollywood sign, Prydz's mansion offers stunning views of the Hollywood sign and ultramodern architecture. The home features six bedrooms and six baths on a .89 acre lot with a two-car garage. It was built in 2008.

The master bedroom is an oasis. It features walk-in closets, a separate dressing room, and a sitting area that focuses on the stunning views.

Not far from the pool are two additional structures that feature a gym, sauna, professional recording studio, theatre, and fully functional guest house.

A few months ago, the "Call On Me" and "Opus" producer announced an exclusive VR concert series with Sensorium Galaxy, a state-of-the-art virtual experience that takes place in the metaverse. Prydz will be performing alongside Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, and many other industry heavy -hitters.

Prydz isn't the only mega-producer to sell of his SoCal mansion. Skrillex recently sold his for a whopping $17.5 million.