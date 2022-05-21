Celebrate World Meditation Day with Eric Sharp's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist

Balance isn’t something you find; it’s something you create.

In honor of World Meditation Day, we’re reflecting on different ways the electronic dance music scene can adopt healthier habits. While loads of fun, our industry generally isn’t the healthiest. Ask any touring artist and most will tell you that all of the late nights, extensive travel, sleep deprivation, and partying can do a number on one's mental and physical wellbeing.

From the outside looking in, it may seem as if the EDM world is run by revelers. This, however, is not always the case. There are a number of dance music artists who live very mindful and healthy lifestyles, even while on the road and in the thick of the nightlife. One such artist is the house maestro, Eric Sharp. Having channeled his sober, healthy way of life into his music, he prioritizes values like health, spiritualism, veganism, surrealism, and freedom. His main goal is simply to deliver serenity to his listeners.

Just last month, the Los Angeles-based artist dropped his five-track Emergence EP, where he not only showed off his house and techno production chops but also provided deeply philosophical and introspective lyrics. The previously-released single, “Like Water,” featured the meditation teacher Doe Paoro and a beautiful new-age message about stillness. Similarly, “The Gift” featuring Zhao delivers a powerful statement on the commodification of art. Perfectly embodying balance, Eric Sharp’s music masterfully blends spellbinding, infectious grooves with thought-provoking lyrics.

Following the success of his Emergence EP, the Los Angeles-based artist has teamed up with EDM.com for a celebration of World Meditation Day with an exclusive playlist showcasing music that will allow listeners to alleviate stress, lift their mood, and ponder life’s existential questions.

Check out Eric Sharp’s exclusive EDM.com playlist, with music from RÜFÜS DU SOL, Moby, LCD Soundsystem, and more below.

