Excision Reveals Embroidered Hockey Jerseys in New Merchandise Drop

It's now easier than ever to join team Excision. With the DJ and producer's latest merchandise drop, fans can now purchase Excision-themed hockey jerseys from the dubstep don himself.

The jersey's front features a choice of red or blue color scheme with a fully embroidered T-Rex fiercely snapping a hockey stick. The flip-side is dominated by a bold, high-quality print of Excision's instantly recognizable logo and typeface. By the looks of them, the jerseys uniquely have both the uncompromising quality and durability necessary for the headbanger in your family.

The new items join Excision's already popular baseball jerseys in his official online merchandise store. The new reveal already appears to be equally well-received, as one fan posed the rhetorical remark, "Why must you take all my money."

According to the store, the jersey runs around a full size larger than average apparel and it is recommended customers order one size down. The new Excision hockey jerseys currently retail for $99.95 each and can be found here.

