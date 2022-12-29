Skip to main content
Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything Are Fans of This 9-Year-Old DJ

Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything Are Fans of This 9-Year-Old DJ

When I grow up, I want to be a...

Darren Hales

When I grow up, I want to be a...

Most DJs get their start on the graveyard shift. Others find their groove in the basement of a club or fraternity house.

But for nine-year-old Betty Hales, also known as DJ Sunshine, a renegade set beneath an underpass proved to be her unbelievable big break. Now, Hales counts Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything as two of her top fans.

The performance took place earlier this fall in Bristol at a location where Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything had planned to host a free party. But when police shut down the event before it even started, Hales and her parents saw an opportunity.

They quickly set up a table and DJ decks, handed Hales her headphones and hit "record." The video her dad posted of Hales playing "Bristol to Brighton," by the two artists she so fabulously upstaged, has over 22,000 views on Instagram.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DJ Sunshine
Lifestyle

Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything Are Fans of This 9-Year-Old DJ

When I grow up, I want to be a...

By Rachel Kupfer
above & Beyond The Drumsheds, London
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats Drops Highlight Compilation, "The Yearbook 2022"

After 20 years, the Anjunabeats family continues to run deep.

By Cameron Sunkel
Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Daft Punk Share Rare, Unmasked Performance Footage From 1997 Tour

An early glimpse of Daft Punk performing in Los Angeles has been unearthed from the legendary duo's distant archives.

By Cameron Sunkel

"This is just fabulous. I love you," Slim commented.

"Legendary!" Eats Everything added in a repost.

Not to mention that Hales' performance was filmed in front of a mural by Inkie, one of the country's most famous street artists. 

“Betty saw Eats Everything on the Downs last summer, and when she was only a few years old she went to a festival where Fatboy Slim was headlining, so these are her two favorite DJs," her father, Darren, told Bristol 24/7. "I said I'd take her to see the Inkie graffiti at the underpass during half term, and that’s when we had the idea to take her decks along and play some music."

With only two years of mixing under her belt, according to her dad, it appears the sky's the limit for DJ Sunshine, especially with a name like that.

Related

Fatboy Slim, Eats Everything
MUSIC RELEASES

Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything Team Up for Slick Collab, "Bristol to Brighton"

"An ode to the cities we reside in and love more than any other."

Fat Girl Slim
Lifestyle

Watch Fatboy Slim's 10-year-old daughter DJ as "Fat Girl Slim"

DJing runs in the family.

Fatboy Slim
MUSIC RELEASES

Fatboy Slim Releases 'Fatboy Slim vs Australia Remix' EP with Northlane, Carmada & More

When Fatboy Slim takes on Australia's best to give his classics their own spin, you know it's going to be a trip

fatboy slim
NEWS

Fatboy Slim Almost Abandoned His Music Career to Become a Firefighter

Thankfully he stayed the course and went on to produce a number of generational dance anthems.

Nicole Moudaber, Eats Everything
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicole Moudaber and Eats Everything Drop Explosive New Single "Big Dipper"

Get ready to dance.

Interview with Eats Everything
INTERVIEWS

EATS EVERYTHING ON RAVERS, THE INTERNET, AND WHY CHANGE IS ALWAYS GOOD [INTERVIEW]

INTERVIEW: Eats Everything Discusses Ravers, The Internet, and the nature of Change

Screen Shot 2021-05-01 at 10.30.48 AM
NEWS

Fatboy Slim and Bootsy Collins Release 4K Remaster of Christopher Walken-Led Video for "Weapon of Choice"

The remaster was released in honor of the song's 20th anniversary.

fatboy-slim-greta-thunberg
MUSIC RELEASES

Fatboy Slim Pays Tribute To Greta Thunberg Through "Right Here, Right Now" Mashup

The iconic producer mixed in the climate activist's UN speech with his club anthem.