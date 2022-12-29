Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything Are Fans of This 9-Year-Old DJ

Most DJs get their start on the graveyard shift. Others find their groove in the basement of a club or fraternity house.

But for nine-year-old Betty Hales, also known as DJ Sunshine, a renegade set beneath an underpass proved to be her unbelievable big break. Now, Hales counts Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything as two of her top fans.

The performance took place earlier this fall in Bristol at a location where Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything had planned to host a free party. But when police shut down the event before it even started, Hales and her parents saw an opportunity.

They quickly set up a table and DJ decks, handed Hales her headphones and hit "record." The video her dad posted of Hales playing "Bristol to Brighton," by the two artists she so fabulously upstaged, has over 22,000 views on Instagram.

"This is just fabulous. I love you," Slim commented.

"Legendary!" Eats Everything added in a repost.

Not to mention that Hales' performance was filmed in front of a mural by Inkie, one of the country's most famous street artists.

“Betty saw Eats Everything on the Downs last summer, and when she was only a few years old she went to a festival where Fatboy Slim was headlining, so these are her two favorite DJs," her father, Darren, told Bristol 24/7. "I said I'd take her to see the Inkie graffiti at the underpass during half term, and that’s when we had the idea to take her decks along and play some music."

With only two years of mixing under her belt, according to her dad, it appears the sky's the limit for DJ Sunshine, especially with a name like that.