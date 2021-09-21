September 21, 2021
RL Grime, DJ Snake, Swedish House Mafia, More Feature in FIFA 22's Huge Soundtrack: Listen
RL Grime, DJ Snake, Swedish House Mafia, More Feature in FIFA 22's Huge Soundtrack: Listen

The gigantic soundtrack features 122 songs that represent 27 different countries.
EA Sports

The gigantic soundtrack features 122 songs that represent 27 different countries.

FIFA has just raised the bar for video game soundtracks.

Gamers and soccer fanatics alike are counting down the days until the next entry in the FIFA series drops. Next month, EA Sports will release FIFA 22, the latest soccer simulator in the top-selling game franchise. In an effort to pump up fans for the thousands of hours of gameplay that await them, the soundtracks for both the traditional FIFA and VOLTA FOOTBALL have been shared. 

It's very clear that developers spared no expense when it came to curating their latest game. The upcoming release features 122 songs that represent 27 different countries. Those who frequent EDM.com will be thrilled to hear that like last year's soundtrack, the songs selected for FIFA 22 are quite electronic-oriented.

The soundtrack is split into two parts. One half is dedicated to the base FIFA release and the other half is featured in the street soccer game mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL. Imagining the soundtracks like stages at a festival: the former features your headlining acts across a wide number of genres while developers state that the latter is focused on the sounds of the underground.

As you can see below, FIFA 22 will feature songs from AREA21, Glass Animals, Swedish House Mafia, The Chemical Brothers, Denzel Curry, and many more.

VOLTA FOOTBALL, on the other hand, has been soundtracked by AC Slater, Aluna, Armand Van Helden, Baauer, DJ Snake, Malaa, BROCKHAMPTON, Danny Brown, Skepta, Keys N Krates, RL Grime, ISOxo, and others.

FIFA 22 will be released on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia on Friday, October 1st, 2021. You can view the entire list of songs included in the game and learn more about what's new in this year's entry here

