Flume, ODESZA, Bonobo, More Featured On FIFA 23 Soundtrack

EDM.com Class of 2022 artist LODATO will be giving away a PS5 and copies of the game in honor of his inclusion on FIFA 23 the soundtrack.

EA Sports

EA Sports' FIFA series continues to dominate video game soundtracks with one of their most diverse collections to date.

Placing an emphasis on being "the world's game," the developers of FIFA 23 have set out to showcase music from all over the globe to represent their diverse player base. 

Unfortunately for readers of EDM.com, the soundtrack is markedly less focused on electronic music than those of previous years, but the genre is still heavily involved. It features music from Flume, The Knocks, San Holo, Lane 8, ODESZA, Bonobo, Disclosure, AC Slater and EDM.com Class of 2022 artist LODATO, among others.

Check out the FIFA 23 soundtrack via EA Sports' playlist below.

In honor of his inclusion in this year's FIFA soundtrack, LODATO is giving away five copies of the game and a PlayStation 5 to lucky fans who make a TikTok or Instagram Reel using his track, "Dreamer."

Details on the contest can be found in his video below.

EA Sports' FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on Friday, September 30th on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. You can learn more about the game here.

