EA Sports Compiles the Best Songs From 25 Years of FIFA

In honor of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, EA Sports revisited the last 25 years of their soundtracks to create the "Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack."

Known for their fantastic and often electronic-heavy soundtracks, EA Sports is using the World Cup festivities to celebrate the sounds of 25 years of their industry-leading game. Live now in FIFA 23 is a new gameplay update inspired by this year's World Cup in Qatar, which allows players to reenact the upcoming tournament, enter online competitions, add their own countries who did not make the cut and more.

Earlier in the month, the game's developers asked fans to share their favorite songs from the long-running FIFA series before compiling the 100 tracks. They then revealed that 40 had been chosen to be included in the game's new World Cup update, including music from Avicii, Bob Moses, Fatboy Slim, Billie Eilish, Bloc Party, Glass Animals, Louis The Child, RAC and many more.

FIFA 23's World Cup update is now live on all platforms. You can check out the complete patch notes here and listen to the "Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack" playlist below.