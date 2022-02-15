Watch the Trailer for "Heart Failure," the First-Ever EDM Musical

In some kind of raunchy, techno-fueled twist on West Side Story, the first-ever EDM musical is primed for the silver screen.

"We were bored, angry, horny students watching the best years of our lives slip away, so we were just like, f**k it, let’s make a musical," said Will Wightman, who wrote and directed Heart Failure, an upcoming short film produced by award-winning independent video production company Cool Bean.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Heart Failure, which features an original soundtrack comprising electronic dance music, is the first of its kind. The film follows Frank, whose rollicking, hysterical one-night stand with Lizzie leads to a complex relationship and eventual breakup.

Heart Failure is set for its debut in the wake of a successful crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter, where it soared to the platform's top spot and eclipsed its target in under five hours.

Developed and shot in Falmouth, Cornwall, the film will make its world premiere at the 2022 BFI Future Film Festival 2022 on February 18th. It is nominated in the categories of Best Film, Best Director, and Best New Talent.

Check out the official Heart Failure trailer below.