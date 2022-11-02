Flume Is Selling Autographed Soundwave Art Prints to Support Children Affected by War

Flume has teamed up with the Soundwaves Art Foundation to reimagine his biggest hit for a good cause.

In January 2016, Flume and Kai released their timeless single "Never Be like You." Now, almost seven years later, the track has been remixed into a piece of art with a helping hand from the philanthropic foundation, who translated its soundwaves into a unique print.

The Soundwaves Art Foundation creates these pieces in partnership with musicians, who then select a charitable organization to receive 100% of the profits from sales of the art. For Flume's collection, he chose Childen in Conflict, a nonprofit supporting children around the world who are affected by war.

Flume signing art for his Soundwaves Art Foundation-powered collection. Soundwaves Art Foundation

Flume's fundraiser features three different items for sale. Fans will be able to purchase an original, autographed print of the soundwave art as well as signed and unsigned prints of the original. There are only 100 copies of the autographed prints and 200 of the unsigned available for fans who want to flex a rare collectible while also supporting a timely cause.

You can purchase items from the collection here.

