Flume Drops Fresh Capsule Collection With Sydney Fashion Brand Double Rainbouu

Flume Drops Fresh Capsule Collection With Sydney Fashion Brand Double Rainbouu

Flume's style is as hot as his productions.
Author:
Publish date:

Double Rainbouu

Flume is seen as a true pioneer in regards to both his music production and visual components of his brand. It would only be fitting for his merchandise to be of the same caliber. Luckily for us, it is.

Flume's latest drop comes in collaboration with Sydney fashion brand Double Rainbouu, and the synergy between the two is truly piping hot. Both Flume and the fashion brand seem to dance to the same drum, delivering the laid-back, effortlessly cool style that is synonymous with the land down under. Featured in the capsule collection are a short-sleeve button-up shirt—a staple in the Double Rainbouu brand—a bucket hat, and a tote.

Flume X Double Rainbouu

Mikey Nolan and Toby Jones, the duo behind Double Rainbouu, spoke to GQ Australia about the partnership, sharing that the "powdery pink and purple flame print was inspired by a panel of the '90s era Nissan 300ZX that features in the video to Flume’s Grammy nominated mixtape, Hi this is Flume." Nolan and Jones also drew inspiration from Flume's longtime graphic collaborator, visual artist Jonathan Zawada, who used the same color palette for Flume's seminal SKIN album.

In honor of the launch, Double Rainbouu is hosting a competition that will give a pair of lucky followers tickets to a Flume show of their choice anywhere in the world. Also up for grabs is a wardrobe valued at $2,000. Enter here for your chance to win. 

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2VJhtRc

Related

flume-hero-625276994
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Is Back To Say Hello With A New Mixtape

Hi This Is Flume is his first release since 2017

flume-dt-13@0.5x
NEWS

Flume Unearths His Old Reddit Account with a Simple Thank You

No, thank you Flume!

pjimage (24)
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Confirms New Music With Toro Y Moi is Out Next Week

Flume is tying up loose threads with his latest announcement.

A press photo head shot of Flume A.K.A. Harley Edward Streten with blue, turquoise and red lighting.
NEWS

Flume Breaks Down His Newfound Inspiration and Journey Through Music

Label him however you'd like; Flume is doing what he wants.

A press photo head shot of Flume A.K.A. Harley Edward Streten with blue, turquoise and red lighting.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume to Release New Mixtape, Hi This Is Flume

We finally know when Flume will break his release hiatus.

flume-dt-13@0.5x
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops New Track "Let You Know" ft. London Grammar

The Australian producer also announced new tour dates.

Flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume to End Music Hiatus in 2019

New year, new Flume!

A photo of Australian DJ/producer Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten) in front of a reddish-peach background with a hazy reflection of his face.
NEWS

Flume Explains Intent Behind Hi, This Is Flume Mixtape Title

Flume explained the pressures associated with his meteoric rise in a new interview with GQ Australia.