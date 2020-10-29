Flume Drops Fresh Capsule Collection With Sydney Fashion Brand Double Rainbouu

Flume is seen as a true pioneer in regards to both his music production and visual components of his brand. It would only be fitting for his merchandise to be of the same caliber. Luckily for us, it is.

Flume's latest drop comes in collaboration with Sydney fashion brand Double Rainbouu, and the synergy between the two is truly piping hot. Both Flume and the fashion brand seem to dance to the same drum, delivering the laid-back, effortlessly cool style that is synonymous with the land down under. Featured in the capsule collection are a short-sleeve button-up shirt—a staple in the Double Rainbouu brand—a bucket hat, and a tote.

Mikey Nolan and Toby Jones, the duo behind Double Rainbouu, spoke to GQ Australia about the partnership, sharing that the "powdery pink and purple flame print was inspired by a panel of the '90s era Nissan 300ZX that features in the video to Flume’s Grammy nominated mixtape, Hi this is Flume." Nolan and Jones also drew inspiration from Flume's longtime graphic collaborator, visual artist Jonathan Zawada, who used the same color palette for Flume's seminal SKIN album.

In honor of the launch, Double Rainbouu is hosting a competition that will give a pair of lucky followers tickets to a Flume show of their choice anywhere in the world. Also up for grabs is a wardrobe valued at $2,000. Enter here for your chance to win.

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2VJhtRc