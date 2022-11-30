Fred again.. Asks for Help Finding Space to Record New Music, Finds Solace In Fan's Living Room

Why bother with expensive studio spaces when you can meet a new friend and record in his living room?

While traveling through Amsterdam, Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous had the itch to hit the studio and work on some music. They could have taken the traditional route and booked a professional studio space, but they decided to get creative. Fred took to social media the night prior and asked if anyone had speakers in their living room for an impromptu recording session.

They quickly received a message from a local producer named Marc, who makes music under the moniker Baril. He offered them his home, and it wasn't long before they pulled up and built a makeshift studio before jamming out and recording a bevy of new demos.

Moments like this remind us that despite the drama and politics enmeshed in the music industry, at its core, its community of artists is a close-knit group who just want to create with each other. Fred again.. took to social media—as he often does—to share some clips of the session, which you can watch below.

