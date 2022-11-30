Fred again.. Asks for Help Finding Space to Record New Music, Finds Solace In Fan's Living Room
Why bother with expensive studio spaces when you can meet a new friend and record in his living room?
While traveling through Amsterdam, Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous had the itch to hit the studio and work on some music. They could have taken the traditional route and booked a professional studio space, but they decided to get creative. Fred took to social media the night prior and asked if anyone had speakers in their living room for an impromptu recording session.
They quickly received a message from a local producer named Marc, who makes music under the moniker Baril. He offered them his home, and it wasn't long before they pulled up and built a makeshift studio before jamming out and recording a bevy of new demos.
Moments like this remind us that despite the drama and politics enmeshed in the music industry, at its core, its community of artists is a close-knit group who just want to create with each other. Fred again.. took to social media—as he often does—to share some clips of the session, which you can watch below.
Recommended Articles
Insomniac's Unique Hotel Experience for EDC Las Vegas 2023 Is a "Rave Wonderland"
"Hotel EDC" will take over Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton next spring.
Nicky Romero and DubVision Join Forces for Meteoric Progressive House Track, "Stay a Little Longer"
These two know how to bring back the memories.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Headphone Review: Revolutionary, Quality Audio Exactly How Artists Intended
The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones are one of the best prosumer units on the market today.
Follow Fred again..:
Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain
Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain
Twitter: twitter.com/fredagainagain1
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD
Follow Baril:
Facebook: facebook.com/musicbaril
Instagram: instagram.com/baril.wav
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XHwUYj