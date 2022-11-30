Skip to main content
Fred again.. Asks for Help Finding Space to Record New Music, Finds Solace In Fan's Living Room

Fred again.. Asks for Help Finding Space to Record New Music, Finds Solace In Fan's Living Room

Baril, a Dutch electronic music producer, offered his home to Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous to record music during their time in Amsterdam.

Julian Bajsel

Baril, a Dutch electronic music producer, offered his home to Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous to record music during their time in Amsterdam.

Why bother with expensive studio spaces when you can meet a new friend and record in his living room?

While traveling through Amsterdam, Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous had the itch to hit the studio and work on some music. They could have taken the traditional route and booked a professional studio space, but they decided to get creative. Fred took to social media the night prior and asked if anyone had speakers in their living room for an impromptu recording session.

They quickly received a message from a local producer named Marc, who makes music under the moniker Baril. He offered them his home, and it wasn't long before they pulled up and built a makeshift studio before jamming out and recording a bevy of new demos.

Moments like this remind us that despite the drama and politics enmeshed in the music industry, at its core, its community of artists is a close-knit group who just want to create with each other. Fred again.. took to social media—as he often does—to share some clips of the session, which you can watch below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

EDC Vegas 2022_brphotoco-01
NEWS

Insomniac's Unique Hotel Experience for EDC Las Vegas 2023 Is a "Rave Wonderland"

"Hotel EDC" will take over Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton next spring.

By Lennon Cihak
nicky romero dubvision
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and DubVision Join Forces for Meteoric Progressive House Track, "Stay a Little Longer"

These two know how to bring back the memories.

By Lennon Cihak
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Wireless Headphones Lifestyle Image of man wearing white headphones while pointing to his ear.
GEAR + TECH

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Headphone Review: Revolutionary, Quality Audio Exactly How Artists Intended

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones are one of the best prosumer units on the market today.

By Lennon Cihak

Follow Fred again..:

Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain
Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain
Twitter: twitter.com/fredagainagain1
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD

Follow Baril:

Facebook: facebook.com/musicbaril
Instagram: instagram.com/baril.wav
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XHwUYj

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-18 at 9.57.57 AM
NEWS

Fred again.. Says He and Skrillex Swapped Homes In Pursuit of "Creative Impact"

Fred again.. and Skrillex are currently living in each other's homes in London and Los Angeles, respectively.

fred again..
NEWS

Watch Fred again..'s Blockbuster Boiler Room Debut

Fred again.. shared he's long been a fan of the Boiler Room experience, and he certainly made the most of the moment.

Screen Shot 2022-06-18 at 9.57.57 AM
NEWS

Watch Fred again.. Tease Unreleased Music With Skrillex

A track Fred again.. started six years ago may finally see a release after colliding with Skrillex.

Fred again..
FEATURES

Why Fred again.. Is Exactly What Electronic Dance Music Needed

Fred again.. is a glimmer of a hope for today's artists, who live on a knife-edge due to the pressures of social media content culture.

fred again
NEWS

Watch Four Tet and Fred again.. Take Over a New York City Food Truck

After their show, Four Tet and Fred again.. didn't hesitate to continue serving up some heat.

fred again
MUSIC RELEASES

Here's a Guide to the Samples Fred again.. Used to Create "Actual Life 3"

One of the year's most anticipated albums, the sublime "Actual Life 3" encapsulates the Brit's profound ability to turn life's happenstances into visceral dance music.

fred again..
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia Unite for Super-Collab, "Turn On The Lights again.."

Fred again.. has a multi-genre infused hit on his hands with Future and Swedish House Mafia joining him on "Turn On The Lights again.."

fred again
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. Announces "Actual Life 3" Album, Drops Stunning Single: Listen to "Danielle (smile on my face)"

The new single samples 070 Shake's "Nice To Have" and will appear on Fred Again..'s highly anticipated third solo album.