Thanks to the mythical implosion of the dumpster fire that was Fyre Festival, you can now get your hands on a memento from the notorious event.

The US Marshals Service is auctioning off merchandise seized from the festival's disgraced founder, Billy McFarland, to augment efforts to offer restitution to his victims. From July 30th through August 13th, you can bid on 126 items, including loungewear, bracelets, and retrospectively humiliating tokens emblazoned with the phrase, "a conspiracy to change the entertainment world."

According to US Marshal Ralph Sozio, McFarland was planning to sell the merchandise even after his arrest following the festival's historic descent into ignominy. "The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland's $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes," said Sozio in a press statement.

Check out the items below, which you can bid on here.