Galantis' Christian Karlsson Lists Lavish Pasadena Home for 3.4 Million

Karlsson purchased the stunning home for $2.39 million in 2020.
Author:
Publish date:

Sotheby's International Realty

Karlsson purchased the stunning home for $2.39 million in 2020.

Galantis' Christian Karlsson is looking to make a splash after listing his posh Pasadena, California home for sale.

According to a Mansion Global, the Swedish super-producer—whose Galantis project is responsible for some of EDM's most omnipresent music—is selling his jaw-dropping Mid-century modern home for just under a staggering $3.4 million. Karlsson purchased the stunning home for $2.39 million in 2020.

Galantis' Christian Karlsson is selling his jaw-dropping Pasadena Mid-century modern home for $3.4 million.

Galantis' Christian Karlsson is selling his jaw-dropping Pasadena Mid-century modern home for $3.4 million.

e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b3414511181od-w1024_h768
im-350885

The esteemed artist originally purchased the home in less than a year ago and is looking to make roughly a 42% profit. Though only there for a short period of time, Karlsson and his wife renovated the 1956 three-bed, three-and-a-half bath home into the posh home we see today.   

e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b115919133od-w1024_h768
e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b3148066152od-w1024_h768
e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b678956433od-w1024_h768

“The combination of a timeless mid-century classic with a private orchard in the hidden gem of the Kinneloa Estates up in the foothills is a dream come true,” Karlsson explained in a statement to Mansion Global. “It’s always hard to find a property that checks all the boxes, but this one really does.”

The home is equipped with beautiful mahogany cabinets, all restored during the renovation. There is a welcoming fireplace with a floating hearth as well as "original sliding doors, a wet bar, clerestory windows, polished concrete floors, built-ins and redwood paneling inside and out."

e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b307141264od-w1024_h768
e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b3858161074od-w1024_h768
e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b3758436582od-w1024_h768

The property itself is on almost an acre of land, which for Los Angeles County is no easy feat. If that wasn't enough to make you sell a kidney for this dream home, there is also a private orchard that lays against the mountains for picturesque city views, unobstructed due to the glass walls of the home. An open-floor plan spills out onto a pool and deck situated with their own vistas.

e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b4209041404od-w1024_h768
e5b8d9c284d3056b0781880db847e9d3l-b3835310059od-w1024_h768

While Karlsson originally intended for the property to be a musical retreat and oasis to produce new works, his plans were uprooted and he and his wife are instead returning home to Sweden. 

