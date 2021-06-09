Galantis' Christian Karlsson Lists Lavish Pasadena Home for 3.4 Million

Galantis' Christian Karlsson is looking to make a splash after listing his posh Pasadena, California home for sale.

According to a Mansion Global, the Swedish super-producer—whose Galantis project is responsible for some of EDM's most omnipresent music—is selling his jaw-dropping Mid-century modern home for just under a staggering $3.4 million. Karlsson purchased the stunning home for $2.39 million in 2020.

Galantis' Christian Karlsson is selling his jaw-dropping Pasadena Mid-century modern home for $3.4 million. Sotheby's International Realty

The esteemed artist originally purchased the home in less than a year ago and is looking to make roughly a 42% profit. Though only there for a short period of time, Karlsson and his wife renovated the 1956 three-bed, three-and-a-half bath home into the posh home we see today.

“The combination of a timeless mid-century classic with a private orchard in the hidden gem of the Kinneloa Estates up in the foothills is a dream come true,” Karlsson explained in a statement to Mansion Global. “It’s always hard to find a property that checks all the boxes, but this one really does.”



The home is equipped with beautiful mahogany cabinets, all restored during the renovation. There is a welcoming fireplace with a floating hearth as well as "original sliding doors, a wet bar, clerestory windows, polished concrete floors, built-ins and redwood paneling inside and out."

The property itself is on almost an acre of land, which for Los Angeles County is no easy feat. If that wasn't enough to make you sell a kidney for this dream home, there is also a private orchard that lays against the mountains for picturesque city views, unobstructed due to the glass walls of the home. An open-floor plan spills out onto a pool and deck situated with their own vistas.

While Karlsson originally intended for the property to be a musical retreat and oasis to produce new works, his plans were uprooted and he and his wife are instead returning home to Sweden.