Electronic Music Legend Giorgio Moroder Is Auctioning Off a Supercar Named After Him
There's a very short list of luxury designers with songs named after them—think Jay-Z's "Tom Ford" or Migos' "Versace." But a musician with a luxury product named after them? It's almost unheard of.
It's not too elusive a club for electronic dance music legend Giorgio Moroder, however. Not only does the man known as the "Father of Disco" have a song named after him on Daft Punk's Random Access Memories, but a rare supercar is his namesake as well.
Someone will soon own the prized Moroder supercar for themselves after the legendary music producer opted to sell the vehicle at Sotheby's in 2022. Sotheby's called it "an unrepeatable opportunity for collectors."
Recommended Articles
You Can Buy This Rare Arcade Console Designed By Daft Punk's Creative Director—For $27,000
Hervet Manufacturier will only make 12 of the stunning arcade consoles, which house 520 classic arcade games.
Electronic Music Legend Giorgio Moroder Is Auctioning Off a Supercar Named After Him
One lucky buyer will take home the rare 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T, a passion project funded by the "Father of Disco" and built by two ex-Lamborghini employees.
NERVO to Take Flight In Hot Air Balloon for DJ Set at São Paulo Grand Prix
NERVO are taking part in Brazil's biggest celebratory event since the onset of the pandemic.
An ex-Lamborghini engineer by the name of Claudio Zampolli received funding by Moroder to produce a luxury vehicle in the 1980s, according to Maxim. Zampolli worked on the project alongside Marcelo Gandini, an Italian car designer credited as the innovator behind multiple historic Lamborghini models such as the Miura, Countach, and Diablo.
Their creation ended up being a one-of-a-kind 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T. The car saw its public debut in 1988 at an event hosted by comedian and avid car collector Jay Leno, where it was rolled out with its own dedicated original song by Moroder, "A Car Is Born."
Sadly, the vehicle never saw mass production, but Moroder has held onto it in the decades since. However, he has recently recommissioned the vehicle given his intent to part ways with it. The stunning supercar is slated to sell at a Sotheby's auction in Arizona on January 27th, 2022.