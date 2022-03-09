Giorgio Moroder to Produce Music for New Video Game, "Vengeance Is Mine"

An electronic music legend has been recruited to soundtrack an upcoming video game.

Coming next year to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC is Vengeance Is Mine, an action game from 110 Industries. To provide the titular track for game and its robotic action, they've joined forces with fabled Italian producer Giorgio Moroder, affectionately known as the "Father of Disco."

Moroder, who has collaborated with Daft Punk, David Bowie and many more over the course of his illustrious career, will be joined by the game's Associate Creative Director, Stefanie Joosten, on vocals. Joosten is a video game veteran who was the voice actress and motion capture model for Quiet from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

"Getting someone of Giorgio's profile to work on music for Vengeance Is Mine shows you how committed we are to making this game something special and I can’t wait to show you more," said Sergei Kolobashkin, founder and Creative Director at 110 Industries, in a press release. "Putting Stefanie on the same track with him was a home run. We are incredibly proud of this collaboration."

At the time of writing, a release date for Vengeance Is Mine and its Moroder-produced titular track has not been announced. However, the game's trailer indicates that it is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2023.