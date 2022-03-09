Skip to main content
Giorgio Moroder to Produce Music for New Video Game, "Vengeance Is Mine"

Giorgio Moroder to Produce Music for New Video Game, "Vengeance Is Mine"

The legendary Daft Punk collaborator will be joined by gaming veteran Stefanie Joosten, who will also serve as the associate Creative Director for "Vengeance Is Mine."

S. Bollmann

The legendary Daft Punk collaborator will be joined by gaming veteran Stefanie Joosten, who will also serve as the associate Creative Director for "Vengeance Is Mine."

An electronic music legend has been recruited to soundtrack an upcoming video game.

Coming next year to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC is Vengeance Is Mine, an action game from 110 Industries. To provide the titular track for game and its robotic action, they've joined forces with fabled Italian producer Giorgio Moroder, affectionately known as the "Father of Disco."

Moroder, who has collaborated with Daft Punk, David Bowie and many more over the course of his illustrious career, will be joined by the game's Associate Creative Director, Stefanie Joosten, on vocals. Joosten is a video game veteran who was the voice actress and motion capture model for Quiet from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

922B1496
INTERVIEWS

Bashment YC On Seoul's EDM Scene, K-pop Influences, and New Music

The South Korean producer is also planning to release an album.

By EDM.com Staff2 hours ago
David Guetta and MORTEN
EVENTS

David Guetta and MORTEN Announce 2022 "Future Rave" Tour

Guetta said the movement surrounding the future rave genre "is becoming bigger and bigger every day."

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago
unnamed
EVENTS

Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna and More Are DJing at a 2,500-Year-Old Fort In Ibiza

The event will close out the 13th edition of the International Music Summit.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago

"Getting someone of Giorgio's profile to work on music for Vengeance Is Mine shows you how committed we are to making this game something special and I can’t wait to show you more," said Sergei Kolobashkin, founder and Creative Director at 110 Industries, in a press release. "Putting Stefanie on the same track with him was a home run. We are incredibly proud of this collaboration."

At the time of writing, a release date for Vengeance Is Mine and its Moroder-produced titular track has not been announced. However, the game's trailer indicates that it is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2023.

Related

Isolationist Nightclub Simulator
Lifestyle

Explore a Cyberpunk Club in the New Video Game "Isolationist Nightclub Simulator"

The new title will let players create music in-game, play arcade games, and uncover the mystery surrounding the lonely club.

wipEout Rush
Lifestyle

The Iconic, Electronic Music-Infused "wipEout" Series Is Getting a New Mobile Game

"WipEout Rush" will feature an all-original electronica soundtrack from Alastair Lyndsay.

Festival Tycoon Video Game Steam
Lifestyle

Build Your Dream Music Festival in This New Video Game

"Festival Tycoon" was developed entirely by Johannes Gäbler over the span of two years.

gaming general
GEAR + TECH

Facebook Gaming Expands Free Music Usage to Protect Creators

All creators who have reached the Partner or Level Up tiers on the livestreaming platform can feature music in their streams without fear of takedowns.

Ninja x Marshmello - Gaming Music (Fortnite)
INDUSTRY

Is Gaming the Next Big Leap for EDM?

From Marshello's Fortnite takeover to Hardwell's very own mobile slot machine game, it's clear that gaming has become a vital frontier for electronic dance music

Kingdom Hearts III, Rocket League, Mortal Kombat
FEATURES

The EDM was Strong in these 12 Video Games

These twelve games got EDM right.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
FEATURES

Not for Noobs: Here are Kaskade's Top 5 Gaming Tracks

Ahead of the release of his Rocket League-themed "Reset EP," Kaskade shared his favorite songs to game to.

bloody beetroots
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to The Bloody Beetroots' Original Soundtrack for Motorcycle Sim Game "RiMS Racing"

Alongside the soundtrack, players will be able to download in-game content inspired by Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo's iconic getup.